‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Filming Has Begun, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Reveals

JoAnna Garcia is back at work on Sweet Magnolias Season 3, she revealed on Instagram.

Logan Allen and Jamie Lynn Spears also shared behind-the-scenes updates from the Netflix show.

Brooke Eliott and Heather Headley will also return for season 3.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ | Richard Ducree/Netflix © 2021

We’re a little closer to Sweet Magnolias Season 3. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie Townsend on the Netflix show, recently revealed that she’s headed back to work on the series. Several other cast members have also shared behind-the-scenes updates on social media.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher teases the return of Maddie Townsend

On July 1, Swisher took to Instagram to share an important season 3 update with her followers.

“Maddie’s lob is back,” she wrote. “Could only mean one thing… #sweetmagnoliasnetflix #season3.”

On Sweet Magnolias, Swisher plays Maddie, a divorced mom of three who is navigating parenting, dating, and more with the help of her two best friends, Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley). In season 2, she continued to pursue a relationship with her son’s high school baseball coach Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening). In the finale, Cal’s anger issues boiled over after he lost his job. When he assaulted a man in Dana Sue’s restaurant, he was hauled off to jail.

Other ‘Sweet Magnolias’ cast members shared behind-the-scenes updates

Swisher isn’t the only Sweet Magnolias cast member who has recently shared updates on season 3. Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, also posted about getting back in character.

“Dark hair for the summer can only mean 1 thing….. NOREEEENNNNN,” she wrote on Instagram.

Logan Allen, who plays Maddie’s teenage son Kyle, shared a photo of a director’s chair with his character’s name on it on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, showrunner Sheryl Anderson took to Instagram to say that it was “a joy, a blessing, and a privilege to be back!”

In addition to Swisher, Spears, and Allen, Heather Headley and Brooke Elliott are among the cast members confirmed to return for season 3.

When will ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 stream on Netflix?

Waking up to this news made me SO happy! And my beautiful friend @heatherheadley said it perfectly! THANK YOU! ALL OF YOU! https://t.co/PwqsHYszYP — JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@JoAnnaLGarcia) February 5, 2022

With the cast and crew headed back to Serenity, fans are naturally wondering when Sweet Magnolias Season 3 episodes will be available to stream on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming service hasn’t revealed a release date. But chances are that the next season will drop sometime in 2023.

In addition to addressing the issues in Cal and Maddie’s relationship, viewers can expect the new season to pick up a number of lingering storylines from season 2. That includes revealing the identity of the mystery woman who has it out for Dana Sue and exploring the fallout from the shocking revelation that Maddie’s ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) is the father of Isaac (Chris Medlin). Plus, there’s the question of whether Helen will say yes to her ex-boyfriend Ryan’s (Michael Shenefelt) offer of marriage.

