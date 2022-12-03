‘Sweet Magnolias:’ What We Know About Season 3

There’s a reason the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias always finds its way into the Top 10 on the streaming service. Based on the series of novels by Sheryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias follows three southern women who have been best friends since childhood as they support one another through career, love, and family. The women start a business together that bonds them stronger as they each deal with their own battles. The business serves as a new start for all three friends, and provides a stable environment amid the ongoing chaos in their lives. Season 2 left viewers wanting more. Luckily, production on Season 3 has already begun.

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan in episode 201 of Sweet Magnolias. Cr. Richard Ducree/Netflix © 2021

How Season 2 of ‘Sweet Magnolia’s ended

Maddie and Cal’s relationship had its ups and downs due to his anger management troubles. In the season finale, things intensified after jealous Mary Vaughn makes Cal lose his job. A frustrated Cal gets into a fight with Stu in front of Maddie, and eventually ends up being taken out in handcuffs when the police turn up.

Helen secretly miscarried her baby and decided to go through IVF treatment with her new boyfriend, Eric, the local chef, by her side. But after her childhood sweetheart, Ryan, turns up and proposes to her, the series ends in a cliffhanger with Ryan down on his knee.

Dana Sue got back together with her cheating ex-husband Ronnie, which causes a rollercoaster of emotions and her leaving another man who was courting her left in his feelings. She also comes into a hefty settlement after Miss Francis leaves her in her will after she dies.

Who is returning in Season 3?

The focal point of the show has always been the three friends. With the backdrop of the serene Serenity, S.C., the series follows JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, a divorced woman with three children. She and her girls make up the Sweet Magnolias, which also includes Brooke Elliott as chef and restaurant owner Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as attorney Helen Decatur. All three women are reprising their roles for the third season.

Also returning is the showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson. Dan Paulsonis also an executive producer. Of the upcoming season, he said in a statement per Survived the Shows: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity.”

Cast gives teaser about storylines for the forthcoming season

On the heels of Cal’s (Justin Bruening) outburst at the conclusion of Season 2, Bruening told PEOPLE Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias will show the fallout of his behavior. “My character just is sort of dealing with the aftermath of what he did last year and how that ended — that whole punching someone thing,” he said.

The beloved baseball coach will spend time reflecting on his aggression. There’s also a direct consequence to the community he loves and how his actions impact his team and those who hold him in high regard.

“He kind of takes a step backward, which makes him take huge leaps forward in his relationships with not just Maddie [JoAnna García Swisher], but with everybody,” Bruening adds. “So I guess he starts to really become a member of Serenity in that sense. It’s a lot of fun.”