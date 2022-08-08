The Sweet Things Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Have Said About Working With Each Other

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have worked together on three different movies: Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad, and La La Land. Fortunately, the two really enjoy working with one another, which could explain why they have fantastic on-screen chemistry. The two have shared kind words about working with each other over the years. Here are a few examples of what the duo has said about their collaborations.

Ryan Gosling first worked with Emma Stone on ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone | Eddy Chen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gosling plays a womanizer who begins teaching Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a recently-divorced man who is looking to pick up women. Things get complicated when Gosling’s character falls for Hannah (Emma Stone), leading to him wanting to put his player ways behind him.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone radiate chemistry in this movie and it translates off-screen. The two have never had a romantic relationship off-screen, but you could be easily fooled. In a press junket for Crazy, Stupid, Love shared by E! News, Stone revealed how much fun she had working with Gosling for the first time.

“He’s so genuinely funny and such a good…I keep calling him teammate, but he is! He’s a good teammate,” Stone said. “He’s really fun to act with and hang out with. He’s just…I dunno. He’s the best!”

Gosling compared working with Stone to “opening Christmas presents”

“Emma Stone is just, like, constantly opening Christmas presents,” Gosling shared during an interview. “There’s nobody like her. As soon as she signed on to the film, I knew it was going to be good.”

Stone and Gosling struck gold with ‘La La Land’

While the duo’s second film, Gangster Squad, failed to strike a chord with critics and audiences, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling hit Oscar gold in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. The musical starred the two as a couple in Los Angeles who strike up a romance while dealing with careers going in various directions. Stone won an Academy Award for her performance in the movie, where she praised her co-star in her acceptance speech.

“​​Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure,” Stone said. “Ryan, you’re the best. That’s just the truth. No one can argue it.”

Gosling said the two had award-winning chemistry in La La Land because they had worked with each other previously and it’s easier to work with someone you get along with and have experience with.

“We made two films together and now three, and so you know it’s great to work with people you know,” Gosling told E! News at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. “I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can’t if you’re strangers.”

Gosling and Stone want to work together again

The two do not have another confirmed project in the works together. However, based on these comments, it seems like they would both jump at the chance to collaborate again. Stone told E! News in 2016 that she doesn’t know if they are going to work with each other again but she wants to.

“He has a restraining order against me now,” Stone said. “I’m just going to have to stay like a hundred feet away at everything else we do together. No, it’s so much fun to work with him [but] I don’t know if they’ll let us do anything.”

In a 2017 interview with ABC, Gosling reflected on working with Stone, going back to their first film, and how they built their connection.

“It’s so much fun working with her,” the Canadian actor said. “We’ve been really lucky that we were asked to improvise on our first film together, and that’s where we created a connection. We’ve been really lucky to work that way.”

