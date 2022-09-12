Sydney Sweeney Was ‘So Embarrassed’ When She Worked with Leonardo DiCaprio

At age 25, Sydney Sweeney already has some impressive credits on her resume. To date, she’s worked alongside huge names like Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, Brad Pitt, and more. However, she was a bit overwhelmed when she had the opportunity to work with Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2019.

Sydney Sweeney and Leonardo DiCaprio were both cast in ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’

Sweeney and DiCaprio were both cast in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. While DiCaprio shared top billing with Pitt, Sweeney had a smaller role in the movie. The White Lotus alum nabbed the role of the youngest Manson girl, Snake. She was over the moon after booking the part but admits that she was a bit unnerved when it was finally time for her to show up to set.

‘The White Lotus’ actor felt embarrassed when she finally met DiCaprio

Fans of Sweeney know that she has a painstakingly detailed acting preparation process. The Players Table producer creates an entire book for each of her characters, and Snake was no different. Because of her preparation, Sweeney doesn’t get nervous about her acting skills even when she’s working alongside veterans. However, she admits she was nervous about working with DiCaprio because she was such a fan of the Titanic alum.

“I went to set, and I was a nervous wreck,” Sweeney shared with Chicks in the Office. “I was freaking out because I felt so stupid. Because in so many interviews, I was like, ‘I love Leonardo DiCaprio.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope he’s never seen anything that I’ve said.'” Continuing on, the Washington native shared that publicly expressing her appreciation for Dicaprio so many times made her feel embarrassed. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so embarrassed right now, but I doubt he even knows who I am.”

Sweeney gets candid about working on the Quentin Tarantino film

Fortunately, for Sweeney, her experience filming Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood was a pleasant one. Furthermore, she eventually got over her nerves and embarrassment about working with DiCaprio. And because of Tarantino’s set rules, she really had the opportunity to bond with her fellow castmates.

“But it was amazing,” Sweeney shared. “It was so much fun because the set felt so real ,and we literally just ran around with no shoes on. And we couldn’t have our phones on set, so you just hang out with everybody ,and it was amazing it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

DiCaprio praised ‘Euphoria’ in an interview

Sweeney might be a DiCaprio superfan, but the veteran actor seems to be a fan of some of her work also. While on the red carpet for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood he revealed that he’d recently watched Euphoria and called the show “amazing.” Naturally, Sweeney was pretty geeked about DiCaprio’s response.

“I couldn’t stop laughing, I was like, ‘This is so cool!’” Sweeney recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always been a big fan of Leo, so getting to work with him was crazy awesome, but then to be on the same red carpet for the same movie and then he’s saying my show is amazing, I’m like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

