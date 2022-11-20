Sydney Sweeney Was the Valedictorian of Her High School Class

Sydney Sweeney is an up-and-coming young celebrity who is best known for her work in the drama series Euphoria. Intense and committed, Sweeney always makes waves with every project she tackles and is well-known as one of fashion’s “it” girls. Sweeney isn’t just committed to her career, although her role in The White Lotus has earned her critical acclaim.

Sydney Sweeney | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Rather, Sweeney would prefer to be known as a multifaceted person who goes after what she wants. It is Sweeney’s drive to succeed that helped her to become the valedictorian of her high school class, as she revealed in an interview with Drew Barrymore.

Sydney Sweeney opened up to Drew Barrymore about her struggle to earn her degree

Sweeney has always excelled at education and has put her desire to reach her goals above all else – even when it incurs the wrath of schoolmates. In a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, Sweeney talked about how she’s pursued her college degree even while working as an actor and how balancing her busy schedule has caused her a good bit of frustration.

“I was trying to balance college and acting at the same time. And I was working at trying to get a business degree. And I was filming Handmaid’s Tale, and I was trying to take all these classes at the same time,” Sweeney explained.

last night, feeling haute ? pic.twitter.com/NzNPaxBNxY — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) November 6, 2022

“My finals came along, and I was in Toronto,” Sweeney explained. “Everyone at Hulu was so kind, and they let me go back for my finals. And I went back, and I walk into my entertainment law class, and my professor goes, ‘What are you doing here?'” As Sweeney described, her professor was less than kind, “‘Well, what do you mean? (I say) I’m here to take my finals.’ And he goes, ‘No, you’re not’. And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

What degree is Sydney Sweeney pursuing?

Sydney Sweeney Brings the Chill https://t.co/XTdcvr8XqX — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 13, 2022

Sweeney told Barrymore that there was a reason why her professor wouldn’t allow her to take the final exam. “Apparently, all the kids were upset that I was able to miss so many days of school and still succeed, even though I made Dean’s list every semester for two years … and he didn’t let me take the final, and I didn’t get credit,” the actor said, revealing that her pursuit of a business degree was temporarily sidelined.

Barrymore acknowledged that the experience must have been “a tough pill” for Sweeney to swallow, to which Sweeney said, “I was a valedictorian in high school, I love school.” Sweeney didn’t tell Barrymore if she was eventually able to retake the final – but she did acknowledge that she is still as invested as ever in education. “Maybe I’ll go to law school,” she joked.

Sydney Sweeney is earning acclaim as an actor

Thank you @TIME for this incredible honor and privilege. What a dream come true ♥️



And special thanks to @maudeapatow for the words ♥️ #TIME100NEXT pic.twitter.com/zc1DMqMs2s — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) September 28, 2022

Sweeney has been an established force in Hollywood since 2018, thanks to her early breakout role in the series The Handmaid’s Tale. After her star-making turn in the dramatic series, Sweeney landed the role of Cassie Howard in the HBO production Euphoria. She has consistently earned acclaim for her work in the show, receiving two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022, for Euphoria and The White Lotus, according to IMDb.

She has also acted in several high-profile movies, including in Quentin Tarantino’s masterful 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Sweeney can also be seen in Under the Silver Lake, Nocturne, The Voyeurs, and Night Teeth. Driven as well as talented, Sweeney clearly has a long career in the entertainment industry ahead of her, even if she has run into some bumps in the road along the way.

