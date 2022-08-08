Sylvester Stallone Admits ‘At Least’ 3 More ‘Rocky’ Movies Would Exist Except for 1 ‘Remarkably Untalented and Parasitical’ Producer

An iconic action star who is still working hard even after five decades in the entertainment business, Sylvester Stallone is beloved by millions of fans around the world. While the 76-year-old is now considered to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, his story is one of rags to riches.

Stallone’s star-making turn in Rocky was truly a passion project for the actor. The NYC native wrote the script and pitched it for months before finding the right studio to make the film. To this day, the Rocky franchise lives on. But for Stallone, the state of the series leaves much to be desired. In a recent Instagram story, the actor explained why more Rocky movies don’t exist, slamming Irwin Winkler, an executive who’s been involved since the beginning.

Sylvester Stallone worked hard to produce the first ‘Rocky’ film

Stallone was a struggling actor in the early ’70s, landing small roles in movies such as The Lords of Flatbush. Working inconsistently, Stallone had a hard time finding his footing in Hollywood. In the latter part of the decade, Stallone started writing a screenplay about a struggling boxer named Rocky Balboa. He was inspired to pen after watching a boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. Stallone later noted he wrote the entire screenplay in just three days.

Believing he had a hit on his hands, Stallone started shopping the script around. While studios were interested in the story, no one wanted him in the lead role. However, the aspiring actor stuck to his guns. Reportedly, Stallone was even offered $360,000 for the rights to his story — a sum the struggling young actor refused.

Eventually, film executives Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff struck a deal with Stallone allowing him to star in the film. However, it would cut the overall budget for the film from $2 million to $1 million. According to Screen Rant, Stallone made around $35,000 for the 25-day shoot. This total included his services as a writer and lead actor.

What did Sylvester Stallone say about Irwin Winkler?

Rocky became one of the highest-grossing films of 1976. It kickstarted a successful franchise that includes five additional Rocky films and the Creed spinoff films. Producer Irwin Winkler has remained involved in the franchise along the way, according to IMDb.

Still, it seems like there’s bad blood between Stallone and Winkler. In the wake of a recently published book by Winkler’s son, David Winkler, which you can view on Amazon, Stallone took to Instagram to share his feelings about the producer.

“If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three Rocky’s; that would’ve been wonderful,” Stallone shared on his Instagram stories, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Frankly that crew are the worst unhunman (sic) beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry. I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching.!!! REMEMBER IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAR YOUR HEART.”

Stallone also slammed Winkler as “the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed,” detailing an ownership dispute between himself and the producer. “After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little (of) WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN – I believe That would be a FAIR gesture,” Stallone wrote.

Sylvester Stallone is a producer on the upcoming ‘Creed III’

Stallone clearly isn’t happy with how the famous franchise has been managed over the years. But the iconic actor is still involved with the Rocky franchise as it moves forward. Stallone and Winkler are credited as producers on the upcoming Creed III, according to ET Canada.

Stallone has talked openly about possibly launching a brand-new Rocky prequel series. Still, the conflict between Winkler and Stallone could certainly lead to drama concerning future projects.

