Sylvester Stallone’s Former Home Hits Market for $35 Million: See Inside

Sylvester Stallone plays a mobster exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in Paramount+’s upcoming series Tulsa King. The actor lived like a king in his former home, a seven-bedroom estate in Pacific Palisades that just hit the market for $35 million.

Sylvester Stallone’s former home was most recently owned by Steven Bochco

The exterior of Sylvester Stallone’s former home | Courtesy of Compass

Stallone previously lived in the 1937 house, which is located in L.A.’s exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood. But the property was most recently owned by Steven Bochco, a prolific writer and producer who created some of the most popular TV shows of recent decades. His credits include NYPD Blue, Doogie Howser, M.D., Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and Murder in the First. Bochco died in 2018.

The house was designed Paul Williams, a prominent Black architect who designed thousands of buildings around Los Angeles, including the iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The house is set on 1.4 acres and includes a wine cellar and professional library

The wine cellar in Steven Bochco’s former home | Courtesy of Compass

Photos of the home (via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) make it clear that the property is an oasis in the middle of America’s second-largest city. The house is set on a 1.4-acre double lot in the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. At 10,853 square feet, it is one of the bigger homes in the area.

The gourmet kitchen | Courtesy of Compass

The home’s stunning architectural features include a grand curved staircase and vaulted ceilings. The many amenities include a large wine cellar, professional library, family room with projector screen, and a gym, along with a gourmet chef’s kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. The main house also features a private guest apartment wing.

The property also features park-like grounds and a guest house

A view of the house and pool | Courtesy of Compass

The outside of the Rocky star’s former home doesn’t disappoint either, with beautiful landscaping and park-like grounds surrounded by gates and walls. Features include a pool and spa, pool house, lighted tennis court, and a cabana. There is also a guest house.

The house likely won’t linger on the market for very long. Homes designed by Williams are in high demand, a real estate expert told NPR in 2012. Agents will fight to get the listing, Bret Parsons, then the head of the architectural division of John Aaroe Group, a Beverly Hills real estate brokerage, explained.

A bedroom suite in a home previously owned by Sylvester Stallone | Courtesy of Compass

“They’re gobbled up in seconds,” he said. “They’re an absolute pedigree for someone to have in their arsenal.”

Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass has the listing. Bochco’s estate is selling the property.

