SZA Reacts to SNL Sketch About Her Ex Drake; Where They Stand Today

Long before she was a Grammy-winning artist, SZA was in a relationship with actor-turned-rapper Drake. Drake has dated many women over the years — something that was mocked in a December 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch. SZA got wind of the skit and had some thoughts about it.

SZA | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA released her album ‘SOS’ in December 2022

Since the release of her breakout debut album CTRL in 2017, fans have been eager to hear more music from SZA. She’s collaborated with several artists in the years since then, reaching as high as No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Kiss Me More,” her Grammy-winning pop song with Doja Cat.

SZA first started teasing that new solo music was on the way in 2020 with the single “Good Days.” The song ended up becoming her first solo top 10 hit on the Hot 100. Her 2021 single “I Hate U” became her second.

Her long-awaited sophomore album SOS arrived in December 2022. The week before its release, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Blind” and “Shirt” from the album, as well as revealing its imminent release date.

SZA was a musical guest on ‘SNL’ after they made fun of her ex, Drake

In that same SNL episode, host Keke Palmer was joined by other actors in a sketch calling out “Rich Flex” rapper Drake. They all were his exes, and each had their own stories of what it was like dating him. Notably absent from the sketch was SZA; the musical guest only appeared in one pre-recorded skit.

SZA spoke with Audacy about her reaction to the sketch once she saw it.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” she said, adding that she wasn’t asked to be in the sketch.

“They didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything,” she said. “I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’”

She went on to speak about Drake and her perception of the hit-making rapper today.

“He’s like a cool kid, you know,” she said. “When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard. … I cackled.”



SZA is going on tour in 2023

Though SOS‘ lyrics largely deal with the trials and tribulations with relationships, SZA hasn’t been publicly dating anyone in the time leading up to its release. Instead, she’s focused on her career.

SZA is preparing to jump back into the hectic life of being on tour in early 2023. She’s going on a tour across North American in support of SOS, with opening act support from Omar Apollo. It’s likely that she may not even have time for a relationship throughout it all.