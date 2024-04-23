A too-spicy meal of taco pasta led to a relationship-ending fight for "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods on the latest episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

It’s the meal that killed a relationship.

On the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods once again called it quits. Dramatic breakups are nothing new for the couple. But this one was a bit different. According to Liz, their split was triggered by an argument over Ed’s taco pasta.

Big Ed of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ calls off wedding to Liz after pasta debacle

Ed and Liz’s latest blowup came during a dinner with his family.

“A few nights ago, Ed and I got in an argument in front of his family,” Liz explained. “His sister was at the house. Ed made dinner. Taco pasta. But then Ryleigh’s dish was just way too spicy for her. And Ed pretty much told her to stop being a baby.”

Liz’s mama bear instincts kicked in when Ed criticized her daughter.

“I don’t appreciate that and I called him out on it,” she said. “And he attacked me back, saying, ‘Look at you, you’re crazy and everything.’”

Following the fight, Ed left the house. Not long after, Liz received a text message from her and Ed’s ceremony officiant saying he was sorry to hear the wedding was no longer happening.

“Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me … I don’t understand how he can cancel the wedding over stupid taco pasta,” a baffled Liz said. She wondered if the real issue was that her husband-to-be was getting cold feet.

But in a conversation with his sister, Ed said the problem was Liz “escalated” the argument over the pasta. He said he was “embarrassed” by the incident, which he felt showed a lack of “respect.”

Even though Liz and Ed have broken up 13 times before, Ed insists this time, the split is permanent.

“This is really gonna be the final [time],” he said.

What is taco pasta?

[L-R] Liz Woods; Taco pasta | 90 Day Fiancé via Youtube / Dave Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Ed and Liz’s argument is clearly about more than just a divisive dinner. But 90 Day fans were still left scratching their heads over the controversial meal. What is taco pasta? Is it, as Robert from 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk wondered, spaghetti wrapped in a tortilla? Not exactly. TLC – which knows a meme in the making when it sees it – quickly stepped in to share a recipe for the infamous dish.

Taco pasta is basically a kind of homemade Hamburger Helper. To make it, you brown ground beef with taco seasoning, along with tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, salt, pepper, and spicy ranch seasoning. You then add beef broth, cheese, and noodles and simmer until the pasta is cooked through. Is it a breakup-worthy meal? Fans will just have to make it and judge for themselves.

