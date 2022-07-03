Taika Waititi Admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Everything a ‘Bunch of Six-Year-Olds’ Want in a Film

Thor: Love and Thunder is Taika Waititi’s second time helming a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. And given critics’ first reactions to the movie, it’s not likely to disappoint Marvel fans. The fourth Thor film centers around the God of Thunder trying to find his purpose when a new threat enters the scene wanting to eradicate all gods. And a chaotic, emotional, and hilarious mess is bound to ensue.

Taika Waititi | Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi teases the ‘ridiculous’ MCU film

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Taika Waititi discussed Thor: Love and Thunder and its inspirations from Norse mythology.

“When you look at this film, it’s like we asked a bunch of six-year-olds what they wanted in a movie, and we just said yes to everything,” the director shared. “It is so ridiculous. There’s a Viking ship being towed through space by two giant goats, and that’s what Thor rides around on in this movie. And that’s from the mythology! So I get people who are like, ‘It’s too much, Taika.’ But no, we took it from the mythology.”

Only Taika Waititi could say that Thor: Love and Thunder feels like children made it and still make the film sound intriguing. It’s a part of his charm and why fans are more excited than ever to see the fourth Thor movie.

Taika Waititi ensures that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ feels different from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Even though fans and critics regard Thor: Ragnarok as one of the best MCU films, Taika Waititi consciously tried to separate Thor: Love and Thunder from its predecessor.

“What I didn’t want to do is just make Ragnarok again because that’s been done,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I’m feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, ‘What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?'”

Waititi added, “Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.”

Critics have said Thor: Love and Thunder is more emotional than Thor: Ragnarok. And some have even claimed that it’s a better film, but fans will be the ultimate judge.

Seeing stars ✨



The Cast and Filmmakers of Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder stunned at the Australian Premiere! Experience it in theaters July 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBR1B1O pic.twitter.com/ekFFgw8ecU — Thor (@thorofficial) June 27, 2022

Will the director return for ‘Thor 5’?

Thor is the first MCU character to get a fourth solo film, but will he make it to number five?

As of this moment, Marvel Studios has not announced any plans for the character following Thor: Love and Thunder. And Taika Waititi admitted that he hadn’t given much thought to Thor 5 as the conclusion to a trilogy that began with Thor: Ragnarok.

“I haven’t thought about it as part of a new trilogy because every time I make a film, I think, ‘I’m never doing that again …’ because they’re just too hard,” the director told Fandango. “There’s any film, and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, ‘I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.’ And then, sure enough, get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies … and them Oscars.”

Although Taika Waititi currently has no plans for a theoretical fifth Thor film, there’s a possibility that it could happen.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Only Made 1 Unnatural Change to Her Appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’