Taika Waititi Says He Would Return for ‘Thor 5’ And He Already Has Ideas

The end of Thor: Love and Thunder indicated that Thor will return. While a Thor 5 is not confirmed, it is most likely going to happen. Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok and came back for the latest entry. Both movies are considered successes and Marvel would want to keep Waititi onboard for future movies. Taika Waititi says he would come back to direct Thor 5 and he already has some ideas.

Taika Waititi has taken the ‘Thor’ franchise in a new direction

The first two Thor movies are not the most beloved movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans were also somewhat bored with Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor in the MCU. That all changed when Taika Waititi came aboard to direct Thor: Ragnarok. The New Zealand director injected his signature sense of humor into the franchise that also blended with a more colorful palette and more creative ideas.

Thor: Love and Thunder continued this trend and could be Waititi at his most unhinged. Thor: Love and Thunder brings Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster with a cast that includes Hemsworth, Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. While many are enjoying Waititi’s latest movie, some critics and audiences are divided on how unleashed Waititi is here.

Waititi already has some ideas for ‘Thor 5’

After the credits roll in Thor: Love and Thunder, there is a line that says Thor will return. In an interview with Insider, Waititi shares that he and Hemsworth were surprised by this announcement because nothing had been confirmed yet.

“I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t. Really?’” Waititi says. “Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

Even though it was a surprise, Taika Waititi says he would return for a Thor 5 as long as Hemsworth also comes back. The director also pitches an idea of what a possible Thor 5 could be based on how this movie ends.

“Now, I don’t know what would be next,” Waititi explains. “I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

Will there be a ‘Thor 5?’

Marvel has not confirmed a Thor 5 yet but it is most likely on the way based on the success so far of Thor: Love and Thunder. In its opening weekend, Thor: Love and Thunder made around $144 million domestically and has currently made over $315 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The character of Thor is still in demand and Waititi’s star power is also on the rise, proving that audiences would be open to another Thor adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

