How Did Takeoff Get His Name?

The news of Takeoff’s death saddens fans of the platinum-selling rap group Migos. Takeoff was the youngest of the three rap artists, and he’ll be missed by Quavo, Offset, and listeners who’ve followed the group for years. So, how did Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, receive his nickname?

Takeoff, 1 of the 3 Migos rappers, died on Nov. 1, 2022

Migos lost one of their members on Nov. 1, 2022. According to Click2Houston, Takeoff was shot and killed during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to the shooting that took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:40 a.m. According to officers at the scene, a large crowd gathered, and Takeoff had a gunshot wound to his head or neck.

A press conference early on Nov. 1 revealed Quavo was also at the bowling alley at the time of the shooting. Two security guards heard the gunshots but reportedly didn’t see who did it. Forty to 50 people were reportedly at the location when it all took place. Currently, investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to determine what may have led to the shooting. The bowling alley where the shooting took place could potentially experience penalties, including fines or a liquor license suspension.

Quavo explained how Takeoff received his nickname

Takeoff’s death brought the rapper’s birth name into the news. So, how did Kirshnik Khari Ball receive the nickname of Takeoff, anyway?

Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, discussed Takeoff’s name origin while on the interview series Hot Ones. Quavo noted Takeoff was able to have one good take of rapping when they were shooting videos.

“Takeoff, the reason why his name is Takeoff, is because he used to do everything in one take,” the artist revealed. “Movie Maker, you had to record one pass. “Anybody who messed up on one ad-lib or anything and we had to start it all the way over. And that’s how Takeoff got one tape, because he’ll do his whole verse and not mess up. We’ll mess up and have to start him over.”

Are Takeoff and Quavo related? How are they related to Offset?

The Migos members were very close, and the trio worked well together to create incredible music fans loved. But they’re more than just friends. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset are related.

According to Yahoo, Quavo started the group with his cousin, Offset, and his nephew, Takeoff. They all grew up together in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Originally, they called their group Polo Club, but they changed it to Migos by 2011.

So, why did the group call themselves Migos? “We always ran together on the North side, as Migos, as boys,” the trio explained during an interview in 2013. “But actually, it’s the hub of drugs out there, so everything that comes to Georgia got to touch Gwinnett [County] first, so we just call it Migos.”

