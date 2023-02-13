How Tall Is Rihanna?

There isn’t a stage too big or too much Rihanna can’t do. She’s a Grammy-winning recording artist, a Super Bowl halftime performer, an actor, a philanthropist, a fashion designer, and a beauty mogul. And in 2021, she became a billionaire making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. Today, the “Only Girl (In the World)” singer is also a mother to a son who she and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed in May 2022.

Here are a few other facts about the mega-star including how tall she is and who in the entertainment industry was her biggest influence.

Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna said this star was her biggest influence

Rihanna was discovered after her demo tapes were sent to Def Jam Records. She eventually auditioned for Jay-Z when her was president of the company as well as music mogul L.A. Reid. Both were impressed with her vocals and Ried reportedly told Jay-Z not to let her leave the building without signing a contract.

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey was an influence on Rihanna as she sang the star’s hit “Hero” in her high school’s beauty pageant and went on to win the title of “Miss Combermere.” But an even bigger influence on RiRi was Madonna. The “Pon de Replay” artist previously told Billboard that she wanted to be the “Black Madonna,” and that she admires the way the Queen of Pop constantly reinvents herself.

Rihanna’s hit songs have landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records multiple times including for being the Best Selling Digital Artist.

In addition to her solo tracks, RiRi is known for her chart-topping collaborations as well with rappers like Eminem, T.I., and Drake. In 2012, she collaborate with DJ Calvin Harris on the song “We Found Love.”

He spoke to The Sun in 2012 about working with her and said: “Career-wise it was the best thing that could have happened … It changed absolutely everything.”

Rihanna’s height

If you wondering how tall RiRi is she stands at 5-feet-8-inches. Her height is actually taller than the average for women which is 5-foot-4.

In 2007, she was recognized for her legs when she won the Venus Breeze “Celebrity Legs of a Goddess” award. “I’m thrilled that Venus Breeze thinks my legs are award-worthy,” Rihanna said via a Proctor & Gamble press release. After receiving the honor, the “Work” singer insured her legs for a whopping $1 million.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker also won an award for her 9 shoe size, becoming the first woman to win the “Shoe of the Year” award when Footwear News gave her the honor for her collaboration with Puma.

There is a Rihanna day in Barbados

The Ocean’s 8 actor is extremely popular all over the world and there’s even an annual Rihanna Day in her home country of Barbados.

In 2008, then-Prime Minister David Thompson announced that every year Rihanna Day would be celebrated on Feb. 22. It’s not an official bank holiday, but it’s a way for those who live on the island to commemorate her career and her music. On occasion RiRi returns to her home country and performs on that day.

Moreover, the street she grew up on has been renamed “Rihanna Drive.”