Tamera Mowry-Housley Would Be Thrilled to Get a Tricked out Vacuum Cleaner for Mother’s Day (Seriously)

Flowers are lovely, but what Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley really wants for Mother’s Day is a cleaning gadget that will make her life a little easier.

In April, Mowry-Housley shamelessly admitted that her “toxic trait” was “having 10 things on my to-do list, but putting them all off just to clean.” She shared on Instagram, “Cleaning is therapeutic to me. And brings clarity. I know I can’t be alone in this. I just can’t help it!”

Tamera Mowry-Housley | Mondelēz International group

So when Tamera Mowry-Housley sat down for a Mother’s Day chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she said that a sweet cleaning tool, like a fabulous vacuum cleaner, might be the perfect gift.

She set the scene for cleaning therapy too. “I like everyone to leave the house when I clean. I don’t want anyone in the way. Once I’m done, then everyone can come in. Please take off your shoes. I have a rule once I cleaned all the dishes, you gotta give me 30 minutes before putting another cup or plate in the sink.”

“I’m an Army brat,” she added. “So it came actually from my parents. It’s all their fault, But I appreciate it. And I always tell my husband, would you want the alternative to that? Would you want someone just living in a mess? You don’t have to worry about cleanliness.”

“Now, here is the thing, though. And my daughter has it. Actually, I can be messy,” she dished. “Because I’m busy, I’m going all over the place. Brain is all over the place. If I keep it that way, I can’t hear myself think. That’s why I have to clean and have everything organized in the house. It just helps my life.”

Clearly, a clean house and maybe the newest cleaning gadget will make Mowry-Housley’s Mother’s Day shine. She also loves breakfast in bed and her husband, Adam is usually in charge of helping the kids prepare it.

“So Mother’s Day, I want to say for the past three or four years, he and the kids, because ever since the pandemic we’ve been in the kitchen with the kids for something to do,” she shared. “And so they learned how to cook. Breakfast is one of them. So they all get together and they make me breakfast every single year. He does like to surprise me, but I know that there will be some wine drinking and some amazing food. I am a foodie, which is why I also love being partnered with belVita.”

“I know we’re talking about encouraging, inspiring moms to take a moment for themselves. At the same time, their breakfast biscuits are just amazing,” she said about the belVita biscuits. “I’m a dunker. I like to dunk my biscuits in my tea or my coffee or even my yogurt. It’s just a wonderful combination. And I’ve been doing that ever since my son was born. So it’s been back about 10 years.”

To celebrate motherhood, belVita is inviting their Instagram followers to enter for the chance to win the ultimate “Thrive-Thru @ Home” coffee bar prize package curated by Tamera Mowry-Housley (espresso maker, coffee maker, coffee cart and more – including, of course, belVita Breakfast Biscuits). From May 8 – 19, belVita will invite Instagram followers to comment on their Sweepstakes Post and tag someone they think deserves a moment to thrive.

“What I love about this partnership is that we know the importance of inspiring and the beauty of the mommyhood community. It takes a village and also just to love on some moms. Whenever I have a chance to create a package or pick some prizes, I am there 100%. I love to give back,” she added.

For more details and information about the campaign, click here.