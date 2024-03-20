Taraji P. Henson reminded us of a stunning spring flower as she accepted Best Supporting Actress honors at the NAACP Image Awards.

On March 16, Taraji P. Henson won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards. All eyes were on The Color Purple star as she celebrated with her costars. Known for her dynamic acting career including Empire and Hidden Figures, the 53-year-old continues to build her legacy in Hollywood.

Taraji P. Henson at the NAACP Awards on March 16, 2024 | Unique Nicole/WireImage

Henson looked like a bright spring flower in her daffodil-colored gown from Del Core’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear line. The strapless dress skewed sculptural with a sheer corset bustier and 3D petals. Little crystals sparkled on the bodice, which cascaded down her hips to an understated train.

Taraji P. Henson at the Shrine Auditorium in LA | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald styled Henson’s lemon-colored look. The Hollywood Reporter recently featured the pair in March’s “25 Most Powerful Stylists” issue, as they shared on Instagram. Bannerman and McDonald have created stunning looks for Henson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Olivia Munn, Jon Batiste, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, and many others.

Taraji P. Henson, Jeffrey Wright (L), and Fantasia Barrino (R) at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

In addition to Bannerman and McDonald, Henson frequently works with hair guru TYM Wallace, who styled her tresses for the 55th NAACP Image Awards, and makeup artist Saisha Beecham, who created her glowing makeup look.

Wallace slicked back the The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor’s dark brown hair into a low braided ponytail down to her thighs. Beecham used a shimmering copper shadow on Henson’s lids, focusing on a dramatic eye, natural mauve lips, and radiant foundation.

Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino accept the Outstanding Motion Picture award for “The Color Purple” at the NAACP Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Henson completed her Del Core gown with silver sandals and Bulgari jewelery, including a wide chain-link statement necklace covered in white diamonds.

The Taken from Me star shined at the NAACP Awards, which honors “outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature.” Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 55th annual event also honored Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Usher, and H.E.R.

Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey (L), Keke Palmer, and Kerry Washington (R) at the NAACP Image Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET; 2nd photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, and Oprah Winfrey produced the 2023 version of The Color Purple. The musical period drama focuses on Celie, an African-American girl living in rural Georgia.

During the awards show, Henson greeted Winfrey, whom she worked with regarding on-set conditions for The Color Purple. Henson initially spoke out about unfair pay and working conditions while working while filming. She and her castmates eventually contacted Winfrey, who corrected the issues.

Henson later explained to Today, “I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film.” The beloved actor supported Winfrey and stating that they were unified and the media couldn’t “pit” them against one another.

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Usher, and Taraji P. Henson | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

In The Color Purple, Taraji P. Henson portrays Shug Avery, a singer who supports Celie through her hardships. For her role, Henson received Best Supporting Actress nominations from the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Black Reel Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, winning for the latter.

BET shared a meaningful Instagram post that highlighted Henson’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the NAACP Image Awards. The caption reads: “The journey to THIS moment is bigger than all of us. This moment is for standing in your light even when they tried to dim it … This moment is for the voice that stood on the mountain top and sang the blues of women and Blackness unapologetically.”