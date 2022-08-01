What Tarek El Moussa Thinks of Ant Anstead’s Relationship With Renée Zellweger 

Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead became close friends after they both divorced HGTV star Christina Hall. But what does the Flip or Flop star think of Anstead’s relationship with Renée Zellweger? Here’s what El Moussa said about Anstead’s romance with the movie star, and where the two men’s friendship stands today.

(L-R) Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ant Anstead started dating Renée Zellweger after his divorce from Christina Hall

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall finalized their divorce in 2018, and Hall married Ant Anstead in December of the same year. Anstead and Hall had two children from their previous marriages. In September 2019, they had one child together, a son named Hudson.

The couple announced their separation one year after their son was born, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. Hall was quickly linked to her current husband, Josh Hall, while Anstead went on to date actor Renée Zellweger.

The English TV presenter has been very private about his romance with Zellweger, but he recently shared a rare photo of the couple. On July 9, Anstead posted an Instagram picture showing them sitting outside and wearing sunglasses. The Wheeler Dealers star wrapped one arm around Zellweger’s legs as she held him close.



“This lady ?,” Anstead captioned the sweet photo. “Pure. Class. Ren x.”

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are a love story we can't get over. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7cBaCFHgSd — E! News (@enews) July 11, 2022

Tarek El Moussa ‘loves’ Ant Anstead’s relationship with Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa were on friendly terms while the English TV presenter was married to Christina Hall. The two men became even closer after Anstead divorced the HGTV star.

“Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” an inside source told Us Weekly in April. They said that Hall’s ex-husbands “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out.”

“They took a private plane together from California to Arizona and even posted about it on their social media,” the insider revealed.

And Anstead’s relationship with Renée Zellweger has El Moussa’s seal of approval. “I love it! I love it!” El Moussa told People in July 2021 (via Yahoo) when asked about Anstead’s romance with the movie star.

El Moussa’s new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, also approved of the couple. “I know, like rock on!” Young added.

El Moussa continued, “Good for him. Ant’s a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun.” He added, “I like them. I like the setup.”

Young said that Zellweger seemed to get along with Hall and Anstead’s son. “I’ve already seen pictures of her with Hudson,” said the Netflix star. “So, you know, cute!”

Ant Anstead congratulates Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young on pregnancy https://t.co/Yxwr9vp8PO pic.twitter.com/zODzU0xwkX — Page Six (@PageSix) July 15, 2022

The English TV presenter recently congratulated the ‘Flip or Flop’ star on his baby news

Since divorcing Christina Hall, Ant Anstead has said that he still considers Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, his stepkids. The English TV presenter also thinks of El Moussa and Heather Rae Young as his extended family.

Anstead recently showed support for the couple when they announced they are expecting their first baby together.

On July 13, the reality TV couple shared matching Instagram posts announcing the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! ?,” El Moussa and Young captioned photos from a maternity shoot.

Anstead commented on El Moussa’s post, writing, “Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”

