Taron Egerton as Wolverine: Who Else Has Been Rumored to Play the Character in the MCU?

The mutants are finally ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means the fan-favorite character Wolverine (and his friends) will finally be canon. Hugh Jackman, though advised against playing Wolverine in the Fox productions, shined in the role, but now a new actor will take over the part. The only question is, who will that be? Taron Egerton’s name keeps popping up, but he’s not the only one rumored to be in the running to play Wolverine.

Taron Egerton doesn’t shoot down rumors he wants to play Wolverine in the MCU

Fans want to know who will be the next James Bond, and the same goes for Wolverine. Jackman’s portrayal made the adamantium-clawed mutant an instant fan favorite, and the move to the MCU means mutant/X-Men movies won’t be far behind.

Filling Jackman’s shoes won’t be easy, but Egerton has never shot down rumors that he’s interested in playing Wolverine. The Welsh actor met with Marvel to discuss the possibility, but he adhered to Marvel’s policy of secrecy about the nature of those talks.

Time will tell if Egerton grows out his sideburns to play Wolverine. If he doesn’t land the role, then maybe it will go to one of the many actors rumored to be in the running to brandish the claws.

Other actors rumored to be in the running to play Wolverine

Joining the MCU and playing one of Marvel’s most beloved characters make Wolverine a coveted part in Hollywood. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Egerton isn’t the only big-name actor to be tied to the role.

Daniel Radcliffe started his acting career by starring in a blockbuster franchise with the Harry Potter movies. His post-Potter career has displayed his range as an actor, but Radcliffe has repeatedly shut down Wolverine rumors.

Pablo Schreiber admitted he talked to Marvel about various roles over the years. That revelation sparked rumors he would be the next Wolverine, but the actor said his initial comments were blown out of proportion.

The Boys star Karl Urban has acted in the MCU (Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok), and he once commented that he would be up for replacing Jackman as Wolverine.

A deepfake video with Scott Eastwood as Wolverine makes a convincing case for the son of screen legend Clint Eastwood to fill the role.

Marvel has nothing but options when it comes to casting the role. If Egerton isn’t cast as Wolverine, then perhaps one of the other stars rumored to be up for the role will join the MCU instead.

The ‘X-Men’ will make their Marvel debut with a new animated project

Egerton, Eastwood, Urban, Radcliffe, and Schreiber have all been linked to the Wolverine role in the MCU, but the Phase 5 mutant movie is years away. In the meantime, fans can look forward to an X-Men animated series on Disney+.

X-Men ’97 could debut sometime in 2023, though Disney hasn’t announced an official date. The animated series is a continuation of the fan-favorite X-Men series that ran from 1992 to 1997. The show looks to pick up the pieces where the earlier show left off. It’s likely to be Marvel Studios’ first X-Men project.

Egerton, Eastwood, Urban, and the other actors rumored to play Wolverine in the MCU aren’t involved in X-Men ‘97. Still, the show will finally bring the heroic mutants under the Marvel umbrella.

