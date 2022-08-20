Tatiana Maslany Admits She ‘Flat-Out Lied’ About ‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And similar to other Phase 4 projects before it, the series introduces new heroes to the MCU, including Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. But the actor admitted that she originally lied about her involvement with She-Hulk.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Aug. 18 on Disney+ and officially introduced Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters to the MCU.

Jen is a single lawyer in her thirties who is Bruce Banner’s cousin. When the two are on a road trip following the Blip, a Sakaaran spaceship appears in the middle of the road, and Jen swerves the car off a cliff. Since Bruce is wearing a device that keeps him in his human form, he starts bleeding from his injuries. His blood accidentally contaminates Jen, and she turns into She-Hulk.

Whereas Bruce had a multi-year journey to figuring out how to control the giant green monster inside of him, Jen doesn’t have that problem. She is seemingly entirely in control when she turns into She-Hulk. Jen’s issues lie in the fact that she wants nothing to do with the superhero world in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately for Jen, she likely won’t have a choice.

The actor confesses that she lied about getting cast in the MCU

While speaking with Elle, Tatiana Maslany opened up about Marvel casting her for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And she discussed how she lied about her involvement with the series in 2020.

During an interview with the Sudbury Star, a Canadian newspaper, Maslany claimed she wasn’t the “new She-Hulk.” She said, “That actually isn’t a real thing, and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past, and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

As the world knows now, Maslany lied. And she admitted as much to Elle.

“I flat-out lied,” the actor explained while laughing. “That’s also because I don’t know what I’m allowed to say!”

Marvel fans are accustomed to actors lying about MCU appearances. Andrew Garfield denied making a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home until the movie premiered and proved he was fibbing. Paul Rudd initially claimed he wasn’t playing Ant-Man in the MCU. And the list goes on and on. So Tatiana Maslany’s lie about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wasn’t too shocking.

Tatiana Maslany describes why she auditioned for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

According to her interview with Elle, Tatiana Maslany was hesitant about auditioning for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“I had always been wary of entering this universe or doing anything of this scale,” the actor explained. “There’s a part of me that always feels a bit more comfortable in a smaller piece. Just something that I can guarantee will be focused on character, guarantee will be collaborative.”

Maslany’s friend and co-star Ben Lewis added, “To know her and to know her personal taste, it didn’t necessarily seem like something that would make sense. Or that she would want to do. But the thing about Tat is she loves a challenge more than anything.”

“It just spoke to me in a way that I was like, ‘I don’t know that I can do this,'” Maslany shared. “And that’s exciting to me. I don’t know that I was like, ‘I can take everything that comes with this,’ but I definitely was like, ‘This work will be interesting enough to me to warrant a little bit of a shift in my life if that’s what happens. And if not, great.'”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, airs Thursdays on Disney+.

