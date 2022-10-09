Tatyana Ali Says ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Reignited Her Passion for Music and Performing

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race shocks viewers with each episode with how celebrities come alive under their drag personas. One who stood out in Season 2 was Charka 7. As it turns out, the face underneath the wig and makeup was Tatyana Ali. A longtime performer, Ali became an instant favorite throughout the competition, making it to the final three. Now she says for the first time in a long time, she’s ready to take center stage in the music world again.

Tatyana Ali has released music before

While starring on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 90s, Ali was able to showcase her vocal talent. In one episode, she sang Aretha Franklin’s respect in a storyline that centered around her character Ashley Banks wanting independence from her overprotective father. There were also several episodes in the show dedicated to Ashley landing a recording contract and releasing a catchy single, “Make Up Your Mind.”

Outside of the show, her co-star and mentor, Will Smith, is the one who reportedly motivated her to pursue music more. She released her debut album Kiss the Sky in 1998. Smith also helped produce the project, as well as contributions from future heavy hitters like Vincent Herbert, Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, LaShawn Daniels, and Rodney Jerkins.

The album produced the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Daydreamin’,” which featured Lord Tariq and Love & Hip Hop’s Peter Gunz. The single was released through Michael Jackson’s MJJ Music label, and was eventually certified gold in the US. She performed the song on several programs, including All That on Nickelodeon. Kiss the Sky is Ali’s only studio album.

The actress competed on ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ and shined

Ali has continued to act, and once in a while, she’ll dabble in music. In a few holiday films for Lifetime, she’s contributed a song or two, including 2021’s A Picture Perfect Holiday. But fans have always wanted more music and live performances from the star.

Fans of the Secret Celebrity Drag Race were surprised when Ali revealed herself to be Chakra 7 in episode 5. Though she’s had fans in both the music and acting world, the way she transformed into the character was unlike anything fans had ever seen before.

“I would absolutely perform again,” she told us in an interview. “I told my husband, and I’ve told my family, I’ve told my representatives – I’m like, ‘If I could be Chakra 7 for the rest of my career – but I would add live singing – I would just be the happiest camper.”

She says the competition was so freeing and gave her the boost she needed

Now that she’s done the show, Ali is excited to do more on the music end. But the one thing she appreciated the most about the show is deeper than meets the eye.

“I’ve been performing since I was four years old. I’ve never really had that anonymity and the freedom really that comes with that, the creative freedom that comes with nobody judging you because they don’t know who you really are,” she told us while discussing being a child star. While Ali loves her craft, like many celebrities, she feels that having so many people’s opinions on her talent can be taxing. The beauty about Secret Celebrity Drag Race is that she was able to hide behind the persona and truly rock out on stage.

“It was just free territory. I didn’t have to worry about much. I should have been able to do this before,” she added. “And this is a new creation, and she’s a superwoman. She can do it all. She’d be an alien. She could be blue, she can be like 17th-century lady. She can do whatever. It’s freeing.”

