Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ Seems Tied to Her Song ‘This Love’

On Oct. 21, Taylor Swift will be releasing a studio album called Midnights. So far, little is known about the album aside from the fact the tracklist has 13 songs, and Swift revealed that the album is about the “stories of 13 sleepless nights” from her life. Based on certain clues from the album’s description, Midnights also appears to be related to Swift’s song “This Love.”

Taylor Swift released an album description for ‘Midnights’

After announcing a new album was coming at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift shared more details about Midnights on social media at midnight ET on Aug. 29.

On her social media accounts, Swift shared the album’s cover art along with a lengthy description of the album.

In the album’s description, Swift wrote:

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out on October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Taylor Swift possibly teased ‘Midnights’ with ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’

Swift originally released the song “This Love” on her 2014 album 1989. Currently, the singer-songwriter is in the process of re-recording her first six albums in an effort to reclaim her music masters.

So far, Swift has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). While she has not yet released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she has released a few singles from the re-recorded version of 1989.

On May 5, Swift announced that “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was included in the trailer for the series The Summer I Turned Pretty by sharing the trailer on Instagram. In the caption of her Instagram post, Swift also revealed that “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was set to drop at midnight ET on May 6.

Swift wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very about this turn of events – This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!”

To put an emphasis on the word “midnight,” Swift purposefully put a space between each letter. Going back to Swift’s Instagram post following the announcement of Midnights, this emphasis on the word “midnight” appears to be a clue for Swift’s upcoming album.

Lyrics from ‘This Love’ are similar to the description of ‘Midnights’

In addition to Swift seemingly hinting at the release of Midnights with the announcement of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” back in May, lyrics from “This Love” are quite similar to the album description of Midnights.

In the second verse of “This Love,” Swift sings, “Tossing, turning/ Struggled through the night with someone new/ And I could go on and on, on and on/ Lantern, burning/ Flickered in the night, only you/ But you were still gone, gone, gone.”

These lyrics are seemingly referenced once again, though worded slightly differently, in the second paragraph of the Midnights album description Swift shared.

In this paragraph, Swift wrote, “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

With repeated references to “tossing, turning” and “lanterns,” this does not seem accidental. Combine this with Swift putting an emphasis on “midnight” in her announcement of “This Love (Taylor’s Version) and it becomes even more suspicious.

Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs pretty much everywhere leading up to new music, so it’s important to stay vigilant when it comes to possible clues. Of course, only time will tell if this theory holds any weight.

