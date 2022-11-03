Taylor Swift Borrowed Some Elements From Her Canceled ‘Lover Fest’ for ‘Eras Tour’

Fans were overjoyed to hear that Taylor Swift is heading out on tour in 2023. The Eras Tour will see the singer revisit hits from all of her previous albums. And will take a few details from Swift’s canceled Lover Fest.

Taylor Swift will showcase her career on ‘The Eras Tour’

Swift revealed her plans to tour next spring on Good Morning America on November 1, 2022. She later tweeted more details about the upcoming shows.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The pop singer called the tour “a journey through the musical eras” of her career, and will see her play shows across America. She also announced that international tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Swift shared the many talented artists that will join her on tour as opening acts. The singer will bring along longtime friends like Paramore and Haim, as well as up-and-coming artists who are Swift fans, such as Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and beabadoobee.

This upcoming tour announcement reminded many of Swift’s fans of her canceled 2020 tour Lover Fest, as it looks like the singer took a few cues from the events when it came time to plan The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift had to cancel ‘Lover Fest’

In 2019, Swift announced several shows, known as Lover Fest, where she would play songs from her album Lover. In addition to appearing at music festivals in Belgium, France, and Brazil, Swift also planned to headline four stadium shows — two in Los Angeles and two in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The festivals and concerts were postponed amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and then ultimately canceled. Fans who purchased tickets were disappointed. But it looks like there’s some news that will help them out before The Eras Tour.

According to Ticketmaster, fans who bought tickets to Lover Fest will get preferred access when it comes time to purchase tickets for Swift’s upcoming tour — as long as they register for the presale with the same account they used to buy Lover Fest tickets.

Additionally, Swift will visit two of the venues she was previously slated to perform at for the Lover Fest events. The singer will perform at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20, and at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on August 4 and 5.

What Taylor Swift has said about touring

While Swift’s tour announcement seemed to come out of nowhere for some, Swifties were expecting it. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift teased the not-yet-announced tour.

“I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it,” Swift told the cheering studio audience. A few days later, she repeated these statements on The Graham Norton Show, telling Norton that the tour would be “sometime soonish.”

“It’s going to happen,” she reiterated. “We will do it and it will be great.” It looks like “sometime soonish” has arrived.

