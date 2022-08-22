Taylor Swift Used to Consider It a Day Off If She Had Just ‘Five Hours Free’

As one of the most successful singer-songwriter’s in the world, Taylor Swift is constantly working. Even when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the Amsterdam actor inside, she was still hard at work. While in quarantine in 2020, Swift managed to create not one but two albums, which she surprised released. But Swift’s work ethic isn’t surprising when one learns of what she used to consider a day off.

Taylor Swift’s hectic schedule has calmed down in recent years

Swift’s intense schedule has slowed down in recent years due to circumstances. The folklore artist had to cancel her Lover Fest tour due to coronavirus. Furthermore, many of her appearances in the past two years have been virtual, cutting down on how frequently she has to travel for work. However, this wasn’t the case a few years ago. During Swift’s 1989 era, she rarely even had a day off.

Why the ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” singer considered a few hours a day off

For 1989, Swift did a world tour, filmed and promoted six music videos, wrote and recorded 16 songs, gave live performances, and more. Thus, it was rare when Swift wasn’t working. Perhaps that’s why she started categorizing a few free hours as a day off. In an interview with Nashville Magazine, Swift revealed why she made that choice.

“I’m one of those people who, in my mind, I classify it as ‘a day off’ if I just have five hours free,” Swift shared. “Because I don’t like to feel overworked, and I don’t like to be one of those people who complains [sic] about how exhausting their job is. People who whine about that are, I think, statistically less fun to be around.”

Swift revealed that some of her friends live life in a way that doesn’t work for her

Continuing on, Swift revealed that she knows people personally who do complain, and she feels it’s detrimental. “I have friends who if they send an email and are like, ‘Oh, this was a be a day off, and now it’s not. I have to work,'” she recalled. “You cannot live your life this way. This is not a productive way to live your life. I classify my days off as ways that other people who consider workdays, but it keeps me sane, which I guess is the main goal at hand here.”

What does Swift do when she has a real day off?

But what does Swift do when she has a day off? Back in 2014, BuzzFeed reported about what Swift does with her free time. On her Tumblr page, the “All Too Well” singer explained what she does with her downtime, and it’s surprisingly normal. Some of Swift’s day off activities included binge-watching Friends, taking care of her cats, and reorganizing her closet. In Swift’s own words: “When I’m not doing lots of things, I’m legit doing NOTHING.” Clearly, the singer found ways to recharge from her hectic schedule.

