Taylor Swift’s ‘Cornelia Street’ House Is up for Rent for $45K per Month; See Inside the ‘House That the Song Built’

There’s no one quite as iconic or successful in the music industry as Taylor Swift. Having signed her first record deal at just 14, she has somehow found a way to remain at the top of the charts nearly two decades later. And like all of her albums, Swift’s 2019 album Lover was an instant sensation. Her seventh studio album consists of 18 songs, including “Cornelia Street.” While “Cornelia Street” was not the most successful song on Lover, it drew plenty of attention due to its focus on a specific house Swift lived in. And now, you can rent it!

How long did Taylor Swift live on Cornelia Street?

The lyrics on “Cornelia Street” depict a relationship Swift had while she was renting a townhouse on Cornelia Street in the New York City neighborhood known as Greenwich Village. In the song, the artist sings about meeting someone, taking them back to her then-current rental property, and how their relationship progressed. “Cornelia Street’ depicts the association a particular place holds with that point in a relationship. As she sings, “I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

As Swift’s fans are wont to do, they quickly deduced who she’s singing to, given when she lived there. According to BuzzFeed, Swift moved into her rented Cornelia Street townhouse in 2016. The singer stayed their while renovations were being completed on her own $18 million Tribeca townhouse. Given that’s the year Swift met her current significant other Joe Alwyn, many believe she wrote it about the early days of their relationship.

The house that inspired Taylor Swift’s ‘Cornelia Street’

When Swift rented the house on Cornelia Street in 2016 from Soho House exec David Aldea, Curbed New York reports that the place was renting for about $39,500 per month. About a year after Swift lived in the Cornelia Street townhouse, it was sold to a new owner for $11.5 million. The new owners modernized the Cornelia Street townhouse quite a bit, so the interior where Swift and her lover were “barefoot in the kitchen” doesn’t really exist anymore. Still, there are other elements to intrigue her fans.

According to Corcoran, die-hard Swifties will soon have the ability to make their Cornelia Street dreams a reality. Swift’s former 5500 square foot Cornelia Street residence with four beds and seven baths will once again be up for grabs in January 2023. The townhouse can reportedly be rented for around $45,000 per month. With so many Swifties willing to pay hundreds of thousands for concert tickets, they might just be willing to rent the Cornelia Street house for a month, too.

How many homes does Taylor Swift own?

According to Elle Decor, Swift currently owns eight homes across four states which adds up to around $81 million worth of real estate. The 33-year-old still the aforementioned owns her Tribeca penthouse, which she was having renovated while staying on Cornelia Street. In addition, Swift bought adjacent penthouses to expand her living quarter horizontally and owns multiple buildings in the city.

Outside of New York City, Swift owns a 12,000-square-foot beach house in Rhode Island, the inspiration for another song: “The Last Great American Dynasty.” She also owns a house or two in Los Angeles, including a century-old home she bought from film producer Samuel Goldwyn in 2015. Swift reportedly has plans to restore this estate into a historic landmark.

And naturally, with her country music roots, Swift also owns a condo and a 5,600-square-foot estate in Nashville, Tennessee. As her career proghresses, the artist will likely add a great deal of additional real estate to her name. Only time will tell if any of her future residences will inspire her next hit song.