Taylor Swift Has a Detailed Nashville Guide She Gives to Celebrities

For a long time, many people believed that Taylor Swift was a Nashville native. When the Grammy award-winning artist started her career, she was based in the capital of Tennessee. Furthermore, the accent that the singer adopted at the time had a distinctive twang. But Swift was actually born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She actually didn’t relocate to Nashville until she was a teenager.

Why did Taylor Swift move from her hometown to Nashville?

But why did Swift and her family make the move to Music City? It was actually Swift herself who served as the catalyst for the relocation. From a young age, Swift had dreams of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Since Nashville is largely considered the place to be for country music, the Swift family moved to give their daughter the best shot at her dreams. Shortly after their move, the folklore artist signed a record deal.

Seth Meyers once asked the ‘All Too Well’ singer for Nashville recommendations

Swift may not have been born in Nashville, but she certainly has strong ties to the city. The singer owns two multimillion-dollar homes in Nashville, and she’s created a ton of fond memories over the years. The Amsterdam actor has always spoken highly of the city. In fact, she’s occasionally the point person for Nashville recommendations when other celebrities are planning a visit.

“Most of my friends—or even people I’ve met once at a party—will reach out and say, ‘give me a Nashville guide,” Swift shared with Nashville Lifestyles. “Seth Meyers and I were just talking about that, and he emailed me asking me what to do. And, basically, I’ll give this very comprehensive, broken down, organized guide.”

What’s in Swift’s detailed city guide?

But what exactly is in Swift’s detail-oriented Nashville guide? Apparently, the “evermore” singer has options galore. “If you’re looking for this type of experience, try this and this and this,” Swift explained of her guide. “If you’re looking for shopping experience, go this, this, this. If you’re looking to experience more of a touristy bar situation but if you’re looking for sore of under-the-radar speakeasy type of situation, go here, here, here. If you’re looking for this type of music, go here, or if you’re looking for this type of music, go there.”

Of course, the Nashville of today is a far cry from the Nashville that existed when Swift was a teen. The city has become more of a tourist destination. People travel to the city for everything from bachelorette parties to music festivals. But Swift seems to welcome the changes the Tennessee capital has undergone.

Swift is excited about Nashville’s changes

“Nashville is a much different city now than it was 10 years ago, and I’m one of the people who loves to see a city become more popular,” Swift admitted. “And when I hear statistics about our real estate booming and everyone wants to move here, that doesn’t make me feel this strange jealousy and possessiveness. It makes me feel so excited that everyone else is discovering what I’ve known was awesome for 10 years.”

