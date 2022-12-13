Taylor Swift Didn’t Love Her Bleached Hair Look Anna Wintour Suggested

In 2016, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a platinum blonde hairstyle prescribed to her by Vogue boss Anna Wintour. But the pop star revealed that she didn’t love the bleached hair. And that’s why she quickly reverted to her natural hair color.

Taylor Swift bleached her hair changed for her ‘Vogue’ cover

Since 2004, Swift has been treating fans with her catchy music, memorable song lyrics, and amazing live performances. Unlike other pop stars, she didn’t make too many extreme changes to her looks. And one thing that remained constant was her natural honey-blonde hair.

So when fans saw Swift on the May 2016 cover of Vogue, they were quite surprised. She had ditched her golden hair for an edgy, platinum-blonde bob.

Taylor Swift talks Calvin Harris, Kanye West & more in "Vogue" cover story https://t.co/yzVsDnfcKj pic.twitter.com/YodivbTZwE — billboard (@billboard) April 14, 2016

Wintour told Today that the hairstyle change was her recommendation. “We very much wanted to give Taylor a new look,” the editor said, as reported by People. “[And] make her into a sort of a rock n’ roll chick.”

Taylor Swift didn’t love her bleached hair

Swift rocked the bright bleached blonde hairstyle at the 2016 Met Gala. And she kept it going for April 2016’s Coachella events.

Taylor Swift attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

But the 32-year-old doesn’t look back at the style fondly. And she recently told Elle that she thinks it was cringe-worthy.

“Fashion is all about playful experimentation,” the “Anti-Hero” singer suggested. “If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella.”

Taylor Swift misses her curly hair

Early in her career, Swift had long curly hair. But in recent years, her hair looks much straighter.

For a while, many fans assumed she was using a straightening iron or treatment. But according to Swift, the curly-to-straight shift was something that just happened on its own.

“I learned that your hair can completely change texture,” she told Elle in 2019. “From birth, I had the curliest hair and now it is STRAIGHT.”

Swift noted that having straight hair was something she secretly wanted since she was a teen. But now that her curls are gone, she misses them and wants them back.

“It’s the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high,” Swift revealed. “But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they’ve left me. Please pray for their safe return.”

But ultimately, Swift doesn’t worry too much about her hair, or what people think of it. And while praising actor and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil, the Grammy Award-winner noted that she’s realized how unfair women’s standards of beauty are.

“I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us,” Swift explained. “These messages tell women that we aren’t allowed to age.”

“It’s an impossible standard to meet, and I’ve been loving how outspoken Jameela Jamil has been on this subject,” she added. “Reading her words feels like hearing a voice of reason amongst all these loud messages out there telling women we’re supposed to defy gravity, time, and everything natural in order to achieve this bizarre goal of everlasting youth that isn’t even remotely required of men.”