Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Ina Garten's Spaghetti and Meatballs recipe and calls it her go-to favorite when entertaining.

Taylor Swift is known for a lot of things: singing, songwriting, and trendsetting. But did you know she’s a great cook as well? One of her go-to recipes is spaghetti and meatballs. It’s a comfort food recipe she shares with family and friends and is her “dinner party for life” favorite.

Taylor Swift loves food and loves to cook. She has been sharing images of some of her favorite meals on social media for years.

While she is known for Instagram posts with famous pals such as Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Hailee Steinfeld, she is also famous for sharing recipes for her favorite sweet treats. Taylor has shared cookie and cake recipes by the dozen, inspiring her fans to cook along with her and be creative in the kitchen.

However, there is one recipe that Taylor says will be in her “dinner party rotation for life,” a riff on a Barefoot Contessa favorite. Taylor’s spaghetti and meatballs pays homage to and adds a few tweaks to the original, first published in the cookbook Barefoot Contessa Family Style.

To Elle, Taylor revealed she for her tweaks, she uses “packaged bread crumbs” and only “ground beef for meat.” Ina’s version includes a trio of ground meats, including Veal, Pork, and Beef.

Ina Garten and Taylor Swift have collaborated in the kitchen before

In a 2014 Facebook post, Ina Garten discussed the time she and Taylor Swift collaborated on a photo shoot for Food Network Magazine. Together, they made Ina’s Mustard Roasted Fish and Berry Pavlova.

Ina gave tips to Taylor for creating the perfect dinnertime meal. Taylor hand-picked the recipes the two cooked together as they were favorites.

The women finished off their cooking adventure with Whiskey Sours. It was Taylor’s first time trying the old-fashioned drink.

Taylor Swift will ‘always be grateful’ for the cooking skills she learned from Ina Garten

In an essay for Food Network Magazine, Taylor Swift talked about her love for both cooking and Ina Garten. She is thankful for learning the tools she needed to take care of herself in the kitchen. Here’s what she had to say.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Ina a few times and get to know the magnificent woman behind the TV show and the cookbooks. She’s one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you’d hoped her to be,” Taylor began.

“My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show. I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore,” she continued.

“Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing. She made cooking feel like self-care.”

Taylor concluded, “Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I’ll always be grateful to her for giving me that.”