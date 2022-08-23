Taylor Swift on Why She Doesn’t Talk About Her Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have been going strong since 2016. In fact, there are even rumors that the pair are engaged. However, neither the songwriter nor the actor has confirmed or denied these rumors. In fact, the couple rarely makes appearances together or speaks publicly about their relationship. But what is the reason behind this decision?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a decision to keep their relationship private

Swift has been candid about the fact that she needs to keep part of her life private. As one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, she shares quite a bit of herself with the public. However, in her documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Swift alluded that dating her boyfriend actually helped her to set more boundaries with the public. “I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.”

In the documentary, Swift explained that she and Alwyn decided together to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she shared. But while the couple remains tight-lipped about the particulars of their relationship, they have publicly supported one another. For example, Swift thanked Alwyn by name in her 2021 Grammy speech after she won Album of the Year for folklore. “I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she declared.

The ‘All Too Well’ singer explains why she won’t speak about her boyfriend publicly

Aside from the occasional anecdote, Swift keeps the details of her relationship with her boyfriend under wraps. While speaking with The Guardian, she further explained why that is.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she declared. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Swift feels that writing songs about her relationship is different than talking about it

But while Swift doesn’t feel comfortable speaking about her boyfriend, she doesn’t mind singing about him. Songs like “Paper Rings”, “False God”, “London Boy”, and “Call It What You Want” seem to be very clearly about Alwyn. In a 2012 interview with Good Morning America, Swift explained why singing about her love life is different than speaking about it publicly.

“I don’t really talk about my love life,” Swift revealed. “I kind of sing about it a lot because I really think that it sounds more poetic and romantic with music behind it. My fans know that I’m gonna give them the real version of what happened to me in my music. And they know that, you know, what they read on blogs or gossip sites or whatever may or may not be true. And they can kind of tell, like if it’s true or not because they know me.”

Clearly, Swift has been able to figure out the boundaries that she wants for her relationship. Whether Alwyn has graduated from her boyfriend to her fiancé remains to be seen. But the couple seems to be happy either way.

