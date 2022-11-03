Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Features a Rotation of Unique Opening Acts

Taylor Swift just announced her first tour since her 2018 reputation stadium tour, and her fans are freaking out! Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will see the singer perform hits from the 10 albums she’s released over the years. And the pop star is bringing plenty of big-name artists along as opening acts.

Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’ and her many opening acts

Swift announced her return to touring on November 1, 2022, on Good Morning America. She later tweeted about The Eras Tour, telling fans it would be “a journey through the musical eras” of her career, from her 2006 eponymous debut to this year’s Midnights.

The tour will take place in stadiums across the United States, and Swift shared that international dates will be announced soon. She also shared the many musical acts that will join her on tour.

“Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me,” Swift tweeted. She listed Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn as her openers.

Each artist will join Swift on tour for a handful of dates before handing the baton off to another musical act.

Longtime friends Hayley Williams and Haim sisters post throwback pictures

It looks like Swift’s openers are just as excited as she is for the Eras Tour. Many of them have posted overjoyed reactions to the news on social media.

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Paramore, posted photos of her and Swift from the singer’s Speak Now Tour, where Williams showed up to do a special performance. She and Swift were close friends when they both lived in Nashville.

Honoree Taylor Swift and Recording Artist Hayley Williams of the group Paramore at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee. | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

“Very proud to have witnessed the growth, the triumphs, and the full circle moments,” Williams posted on her Instagram stories. “Can’t wait to play a show with the legend herself.”

MUNA declared themselves “gay for tay,” while Bridgers posted photos of herself and Swift laughing at a party.

Haim, longtime friends of Swift who opened for her on her 1989 Tour, posted a picture from a recent surprise appearance Swift made at one of their concerts to sing “Gasoline” — Swift featured on a remix version of the song.

The trio also starred as the wicked stepsisters in Swift’s take on the Cinderella fairytale for her recent “Bejeweled” music video.

Which opening act worked with Taylor Swift on her last tour?

Beabadoobee tweeted that the opening act gig is “a dream come true,” and girl in red said that it was her “peak” as an artist. GAYLE tweeted, “WHAT IS LIFE” along with the tour announcement.

Meanwhile, Abrams linked back to a tweet from October, mysteriously thanking Swift, with the message, “I repeat.”

Owenn thanked Swift for her support. He and the singer go way back — he was a backup dancer on her reputation tour and even starred in Swift’s “Lover” music video. “You have all witnessed the growth!” he told his followers.

Thank you for all the support.. truly ?? you all have witnessed the growth ! ?♥️ https://t.co/QrxGvdxxMR — OWENN (@OwennMusic) November 1, 2022

RELATED: Phoebe Bridgers ‘Blacked Out’ When Taylor Swift Texted Her Wanting to Collab