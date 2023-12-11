The celebrity chef created a recipe that is in Taylor Swift's rotation of culinary delights.

Taylor Swift is a whiz in the kitchen. Cooking is one of the ways she relaxes when she’s not working. Her favorites are dishes from around the globe, including a Jamie Oliver Mexican chicken classic recipe. What’s Taylor Swift’s favorite Mexican dish to cook at home? Here are the details of the recipe she fangirls over.

Jamie Oliver’s chicken fajitas with mole sauce is Taylor Swift’s favorite recipe

Known for her stellar culinary skills, Taylor Swift finds cooking an escape from her uber-busy life. In an essay for Food Network Magazine, Swift talked about her love for cooking and paid homage to her favorite TV chefs.

“I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore,” she once said of time in the kitchen.

Since then, Swift has become somewhat of a pro in the kitchen, whipping up her favorites from Ina Garten (spaghetti and meatballs), Nigella Lawson (Mughlai chicken), and Jamie Oliver. She told Elle Magazine she loves the latter’s spin on chicken mole.

This classic recipe is spicy, smoky, sizzling, and flavorful. It’s also easy enough to put together for a weeknight meal.

Here’s how to make Taylor Swift’s favorite Mexican food recipe at home

Jamie Oliver is a well-known celebrity chef in the United Kingdom and the United States. He is best known for his quick takes of classic recipes. Oliver also is the second-ranked British author behind Harry Potter‘s J.K. Rowling.

He enjoys making recipes accessible to even novice home cooks. Oliver does this by simplifying ingredients, giving the finished dish a great flavor punch in half the time.

Oliver calls Taylor Swift’s favorite recipe Claire’s chicken fajitas with cheat mole sauce. Many of the ingredients are pantry staples.

These include olive oil, sweet smoked paprika, chili powder, ground cumin, lime, red onion, yellow and red peppers, and chicken breasts. Also needed are flour tortillas, coriander, and yogurt.

For a quick mole sauce, all that’s needed are tomatoes, chipotle paste, cinnamon, and cumin. Chili powder and dark chocolate round out the flavor profile.

The same recipe can be spun into a completely different dish. Oliver turned the original ingredients into Chicken Mole Enchiladas, featured on his Instagram page in 2019.

Taylor Swift loves creating memorable meals for friends and family

Aaron Dessner, who first worked with Taylor Swift on her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, discussed how her work ethic translates to her cooking skills. Dessner told People Magazine they are the same.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I’ve never seen anyone wait on her,” Dessner explained. “When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner. She’s legitimately just a very down-to-earth and hard-working person.”

“Taylor is an incredible cook, like amazing,” added Swift’s pal Jaime King. “She makes this amazing raspberry balsamic chicken situation with spicy cauliflower. It’s so good. She’s like insane.”

Taylor Swift is taking a much-deserved personal break from performing on the heels of her hugely successful 2023 Eras Tour.