Taylor Swift Fans Aren’t Happy About Drake’s Instagram Story Blocking Her Chart Success

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights has broken records since its release in October 2022. The album’s lead single “Anti-Hero” has become Swift’s latest smash hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks. But after hit-making rapper Drake shared his own Hot 100 chart success and covered Swift’s name at No. 1, he was met with swift (no pun intended) backlash from fans.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Drake and 21 Savage released their collab album Her Loss in November 2022. The week following its release, eight songs from the album occupied the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100: “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” Spin Bout U,” “P**** & Millions” featuring Travis Scott, “Privileged Rappers,” “Circo Loco,” and “BackOutsideBoyz.”

The highest-charting song was “Rich Flex” at No. 2, which was edged out by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 1.

Drake blocked Taylor Swift’s name from his post celebrating his top 10 hits

Drake shared his excitement about flooding the top 10 of the Hot 100 on his Instagram Stories. But Drake covered Swift’s name and the “Anti-Hero” song title at No. 1 with emojis, concealing who had the No. 1 song while he and 21 Savage occupied much of the rest of the top 10.

Swift fans weren’t happy with Drake’s move, considering that his friendship with the pop star dates back a decade.

Drake’s controversies surrounding ‘Her Loss’

The fallout from blocking out Taylor Swift’s name was only one of several controversies around the release of Her Loss. On the song “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly sided with Tory Lanez after rapping about Megan Thee Stallion claiming Lanez shot her in July 2020: “This b*** lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion.”

For her part, Megan responded on Twitter. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n****s!” she said in a since-deleted tweet. “Since when [the f***] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Drake also called out Serena Williams’ husband, tech founder Alexis Ohanian, for being a “groupie.” Ohanian seemed to address the claim too, while earning loving emojis from his wife in response.

“It’s cliché, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater,” he said in a tweet.

“I’m grateful,” he added in another tweet. “Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work [daughter Olympia] will see me doing now.”

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he concluded.

