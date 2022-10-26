Taylor Swift Feels ‘Very Overwhelmed’ (and ‘Soft and Fragile’) at the Fan Response to ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift is grateful for her fans, even if they poke fun at her easter eggs. Here’s what the Midnights creator said about the response to her 2022 album.

Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ in 2022 — breaking records in the process

Fans met her at midnight. Swift’s latest release, Midnights, features 13 original songs, each detailing a sleepless night in the artist’s life. As a special surprise for fans, this artist released a “3am Edition” of the album. Each song earned millions of Spotify plays and broke several personal records.

Thanks to Midnights, Swift broke the record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music, also becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day. Regarding sales, Billboard reported that in the United States, Midnights earned more than 1.3 million equivalent album units in the first four days of release.

Of course, Midnights and Taylor Swift became top trending topics on Twitter, with fans sharing their favorite tracks and spotting Easter Eggs. You actor Penn Badgley created a TikTok inspired by the “Anti-Hero” video.

Taylor Swift is feeling ‘very soft and fragile’ thanks to the ‘Midnights’ fan response

This might’ve been Swift’s biggest release yet. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift commented on this album’s impact — and the overwhelming fan response since its release.

“I’m beside myself, really,” Swift said. “It’s a concept record, but it’s my first directly autobiographical album in a while.”

The artist mentioned her latest release was a re-record of Red — written about a decade prior. Swift described Folklore and Evermore as “story time,” where she created characters and described their narrative/mythology with each song.

“I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love for the record,” she added. “I’m also feeling, like, very soft and fragile. The two can exist at once. But the fact that the fans have done this — the breaking of the records and the going out to the stores and getting it — It’s like, you know I’m 32, so we’re considered geriatric pop stars.”

Here’s what fans are saying about Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

With mixed reviews leaning more towards positive, fans shared their thoughts on this release. “Lavender Haze” earned the most Spotify streams of any Midnights song so far, with over 40 million plays on the music platform.

“Doesn’t have the peaks and valleys of some of her other albums but [is] pretty consistent throughout the whole thing. If you’re into the dreamy/synth pop then this is a whole album of it,” one Reddit user said. “Really liked ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Midnight Rain’ personally.”

“People had me worried, but I really really like it, in fact, I love it,” another Reddit user noted. “I enjoy the lyricism the fun songs are fine without being so cheesy like ‘Me!’ was, for me a no-skip album. It maybe doesn’t have the highs in terms of big pop bangers, but I could see this being amazing as a visual album and I think her most cohesive project album.”

