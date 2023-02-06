Taylor Swift Gives a Nod to ‘Midnights’ With Her Stunning 2023 Grammy’s Look

Taylor Swift turned heads at the 2023 Grammy Awards. She was a vision in blue as she effortlessly lit up the red carpet with her shimmery skirt and top. Here’s a look at Swift’s awards outfit and how she gave a nod to her album Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Midnights, the 10th studio album from Swift, was released on October 21, 2022. Since the album wasn’t released within the qualification deadline, it wasn’t eligible for any Grammy nominations. However, some of her other songs qualified for nominations.

As of this writing, Swift won a total of 12 Grammys throughout her career. She was nominated for four Grammy Awards at the 2023 ceremony. Her nominations were in the Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Country Song categories. Swift won Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Swift took to social media to express her appreciation for the Grammy win. She’s excited to receive recognition for her work as a director.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” writes Swift on Twitter. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammys outfit

Swift wore an eye-catching midnight-blue ensemble. The two-piece Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt was adorned with sparkles, mimicking the night sky.

The “Shake It Off” singer had her hair pulled into a relaxed bun and wore bright-red lipstick along with blue eyeshadow. Swift also sported a navy-blue manicure to match her outfit.

Fans were impressed with Taylor’s breathtaking Grammy Awards look. The organization posted a fashion cam that captured her outfit. Fans took to the comments section to compliment the singer. One fan said she looked “stunning” and that she has “stepped up” her fashion choices over the last couple of years. “This is the best she’s ever looked. It’s elegant yet simple and refined,” said the fan.

Another fan said Swift looked “beautiful” in her top and skirt. “She served such a beautiful, bejeweled look tonight,” said the fan.

Taylor Swift’s Grammys jewelry

Swift polished off her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her triangular dangle earrings complimented her upswept hairstyle. Her jewels are reportedly worth a whopping $3 million, says Variety (this rivals the $2 million in jewelry Jennifer Lopez wore when she married Ben Affleck.) According to a statement from Lorraine Schwartz, Swift’s dangle earrings contain more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraibas, and diamonds. Swift also wore sapphire and diamond rings.

