Taylor Swift (and Lana Del Rey) Blocked Men Out of the Top 10 Spots of the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is officially the first artist in history to take up all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the release of Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, 10 of Swift’s new songs debuted in the top 10 spots of the Billboard chart, including “Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey).” With this accomplishment, Swift and Del Rey ended up blocking any male artists from taking up the top 10 spots of the Hot 100.

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey | Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift Swift broke a new record on the Billboard Hot 100

On Oct. 31, Billboard revealed the newest ranking of the Billboard Hot 100. Each week, the chart tracks the most popular songs in the U.S. based on sales, streams, and radio play.

Not only did the lead single of Midnights, “Anti-Hero,” debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but nine other songs from Midnights also debuted in the top 10 spots.

With this, Swift became the first artist in history to take up the top 10 places of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The most recent Hot 100 ranking can be viewed below.

Billboard Hot 100 Top 10:

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift “Lavender Haze,” Taylor Swift “Maroon,” Taylor Swift “Snow on the Beach,” Taylor Swift feat. Lana Del Rey “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift “Bejeweled,” Taylor Swift “Question…?,” Taylor Swift “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” Taylor Swift “Karma,” Taylor Swift “Vigilante S***,” Taylor Swift

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 5, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 31, 2022

RELATED: Taylor Swift Laughed When She Announced Her New Song ‘Karma’

A breakdown of the singer’s accomplishments on the Billboard Hot 100

By breaking this new record on the Hot 100, Swift also earned other achievements on the chart with the songs from Midnights.

According to Billboard, “Anti-Hero” is Swift’s fifth song to debut at the No. 1 spot, and it’s her ninth song to ever reach No. 1 on the chart.

Billboard also reports that Swift “now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart’s history, with 40 (surpassing Madonna’s 38). Among all acts, she trails only Drake (59 top 10s).”

Previously, Drake had set the record for the most songs in the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with nine songs from Certified Lover Boy in 2021. Swift now holds the new record with 10 songs at the top of the chart.

According to Billboard, Swift also passed “Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Wanted to Be in ‘Twilight,’ But the Director Didn’t Want Her in the Movie

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey blocked men from the top 10 spots

One of the songs from Midnights found in the top 10 of the Hot 100 is “Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey).” In “Snow on the Beach,” Del Rey provides backing vocals throughout the track, most notably in the song’s chorus.

While not an official statistic or record, Swift’s newest accomplishments on the Hot 100 means Swift and Del Rey ended up keeping any male artists from ranking at the top of the chart.

Steve Lacy is the closest male artist to breaking into the top 10 on the Hot 100, and his song “Bad Habit” is ranked at No. 12. Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ song “As It Was” charted at No. 16, and Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat ranked at No. 17.

RELATED: Ranking Taylor Swift’s Albums Based on How We Think She Would Rank Them