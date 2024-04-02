Choosing just one Taylor Swift song as her signature is difficult. Despite that, audiences in the United States loved one of her songs above all else.

The best pop stars make a mind-blowingly large amount of good music. For example, choosing just one Taylor Swift song as her signature is difficult. Despite that, audiences in the United States loved one of her songs above all else. Swift revealed that she’s particularly proud of that track for one reason.

1 Taylor Swift song was a huge artistic leap forward

If Swift is known for one thing, it’s honesty. While some songwriters captivate audiences with fiction, Swift’s songs draw from her personal experiences. She’s written about her ex-boyfriends, her friendships that didn’t work out, her experiences with the press, and her political views. However, she rarely gets self-critical. However, she made a huge artistic step forward with her synth-pop ballad “Anti-Hero.”

According to Billboard, Swift discussed her feelings about “Anti-Hero” on Instagram. “Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.” Because of their success and their glamorous lifestyles, some celebrities can seem divorced from the lives of everyday people. With “Anti-Hero,” Swift proved that even the brightest of stars deal with insecurity, anxiety, and interpersonal conflict.

Taylor Swift gave fans insight into her mental state

While it’s relatable in some ways, “Anti-Hero” was also inspired by the sorts of struggles that only a celebrity as popular as Swift could have. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” the “Love Story” singer said. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

While Swift is at the top of the world (and has been for years and years now), she’s still down-to-earth enough to know that everyone has room for self-improvement. “It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” Swift added. “I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

‘Anti-Hero’ took over the world

While “Anti-Hero” is about feeling like a loser, it was undeniably a winner on the charts. The track was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. It lasted on the chart for 53 weeks, longer than any of Swift’s other songs. Swift is a hitmaking machine and yet she was still able to outdo herself with “Anti-Hero.”

The song appeared on the album Midnights. That record topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks. It has spent 75 weeks on the chart so far. It stands as one of the most acclaimed records of the “Begin Again” singer‘s storied career. Considering Swift has such a rich discography and legions of devoted fans, we can only speculate which of her albums will be seen as her masterpiece going forward. It might be too hard for critics to choose just one!

Swift thinks that “Anti-Hero” is one of the best songs she’s ever written and she’s right.