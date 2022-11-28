Why Taylor Swift Mentions Her ‘Aura’s Moonstone’ in ‘Bejeweled’

Taylor Swift hid a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video. Even the lyrics to this Midnights original might hold some cryptic meaning. One fan, in particular, noted the significance of the moonstone, mentioned in conjunction with the narrator’s aura.

Taylor Swift released ‘Bejeweled’ off 2022’s ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards | Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

She’s the artist behind Midnights. Swift released “Bejeweled” off this 2022 album earning over 120 million Spotify plays on the track. With Swift hiding meanings in most of her songs, fans analyzed the lyrics of this original.

At its most basic form, “Bejeweled” is about finding confidence outside a relationship. Some listeners noted that Swift only mentioned certain stones by name. She even attached one jewel specifically to her “aura” — a moonstone.

“Sapphire tears on my face,” Swift sings in the bridge. “Sadness became my whole sky / But some guy said my aura’s moonstone / Just ’cause he was high / And we’re dancin’ all night.”

Why Taylor Swift thinks her ‘aura’s moonstone,’ according to fans

As noted in this song’s bridge, the narrator identifies with a moonstone — a real gemstone known for its pearly, off-white, sometimes blue-ish appearance.

“It was suggested that the crystal moonstone represents divine feminine imagery, and is metaphysically known to strengthen one’s intuition and aid in dreamwork,” one Genius fan noted. “Being told that her aura is moonstone in this respect is a compliment that emphasizes her femininity.”

According to Tiny Rituals, moonstones can represent inner clarity and cyclical change, as well as the aforementioned connection to femininity. It’s included in decorative jewelry, although some use this stone in conjunction with spiritual cleansing.

With Swift’s “Bejeweled” holding themes of self-empowerment, it makes sense she would specifically mention this jewel. Her aura as moonstone can even connect to Midnights as a body of work.

“Being known for assigning her albums with respective colors to match that album’s era,” the Genius explanation continues. “This lyric may pertain Taylor’s transition to the Midnights era as Moonstone [blue] is seemingly chosen for the album’s main theme and forefront.”

Taylor Swift mentions other stones in the ‘Midnights’ track ‘Bejeweled’

This wouldn’t be the only precious stone mentioned in “Bejeweled.” The songwriter compared herself to a diamond — even noting she has “diamonds in [her] eyes.” Swift also lamented over “sapphire tears” on her face, a fitting choice due to the stone’s blue color and the symbolism behind it.

Hot on the heels of “Anti-Hero,” the artist debuted her “Bejeweled” music video, complete with cameos from Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern, and the HAIM sisters.

There’s a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video, as noted by Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Some fans think she hinted at her next re-recorded album with this production. Of course, fans will have to wait for more information from the Grammy Award-winning songwriter.

RELATED: Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Mentions ‘Sapphire Tears on My Face’ According to Fans