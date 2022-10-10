Taylor Swift Might Release a Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Diss Track With Drake

Taylor Swift‘s feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016 reignited bad blood (no pun intended) between Swift and West, after they previously buried the hatchet for West’s infamous interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. According to a source close to Swift, the Grammy-winning musician recorded a diss track aimed at Kim and Kanye during that time — and even recruited Drake as a guest on the track.

Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

It all started after Kanye released the single “Famous” from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo. The song’s chorus featured the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that b**** famous.”

Later that year, Kim Kardashian posted a video on her Snapchat of West calling Swift several months prior to discuss the song’s lyrics with her. Swift found the line about her and West having sex to be funny, but West didn’t run the punchline of “I made that b**** famous” past her. In turn, Swift called out the rapper for his message.

Taylor Swift could be releasing a diss track with Drake

After the drama with Kim and Kanye, Swift, retreated from the spotlight for a year, finally reemerging in November 2017 with her album Reputation. The album’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was viewed by many to be aimed at Kanye and Kim.

In the midst of her re-recording her first six studio albums, fans have wondered when Reputation will gets its due. According to The Sun, a source confirmed that Taylor recorded a Kim and Kanye diss track while recording Reputation, and that she got Drake — who himself has feuded with Kanye — on the track.

“Taylor has pivoted her focus to re-recording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day,” the source said. “She knows that everyone is going to think it is about KimYe because it was her row with them, which inspired a lot of Reputation. But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place.”

“It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording,” the source added. “Obviously, she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear.”

Taylor Swift is rumored to have a whole ‘Karma’ album from that era

One Taylor Swift fan theory that has taken over the internet in the years since is the existence of an entire album of unreleased material that Swift recorded during this time. Allegedly titled Karma, the album contained much of Reputation and “Look What You Made Me Do”‘s tone.

In October 2022, Swift confirmed that “Karma” existed in some form. A song titled “Karma” is a part of her tenth studio album Midnights. When she revealed the song title on TikTok, Swift couldn’t help but laugh, seemingly acknowledging the rampant fan theory about the Karma album.

