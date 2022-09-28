Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album ‘1989’ Has Spent More Weeks on the Billboard 200 Than ‘Fearless’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Combined

Taylor Swift has long been one of the music industry’s most vital and important songwriters. Although she burst onto the scene as a budding country artist, it wasn’t long before she turned her attention to pop. And since 2012, she has released music firmly in the pop-rock genre. These days, Swift is one of the biggest-selling musical acts of all time, with a vibrant fanbase and a strong social media presence. With a total of nine original studio albums to her credit, as well as an upcoming 10th studio album and two re-releases, Swift has often competed with herself in terms of album popularity. However, when it comes to sheer staying power, two of Swift’s albums stand head and shoulders above the rest.

2 of Taylor Swift’s most popular albums are ‘1989’ and ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift performs during her ‘1989’ World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. | Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Swift’s second studio album also remains one of her most popular. Fearless was released in 2008 by Big Machine Records and is in the country-pop genre. Although the album featured a strong country influence and included a lot of traditional country instruments such as banjos and fiddles, the release of Fearless showed that Swift had strong crossover appeal.

Fearless spent 11 total weeks on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard, peaking in the top five of album charts. Swift would ultimately win several Grammy Awards for the album, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. In early 2021, following a highly-publicized dispute regarding the ownership of her masters, Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The re-recorded album features some newly-added tracks and collaborations. And it was wildly successful, becoming the first ever re-recorded album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart, where it spent two weeks at the top.

‘1989’ has more total weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 than ‘Fearless’

By 2014, Swift was no longer known as a country artist — but she was a bigger star than ever before. Her album release that year, 1989, showcased her evolution as an artist, with popular songs such as “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.” It soon became Swift’s most successful album, spending just over 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200, edging out Fearless.

Standing alone, 1989 is Swift’s most enduring release, with more total weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. Although when the success of Fearless and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) are combined, the two albums are nearly as popular.

Taylor Swift fans are still waiting on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Swift has never been one to rest on her laurels. Although she has had multiple hit albums, she has consistently continued writing and creating music. Since 2021, she’s also been on a mission to re-record her albums. Currently, she’s re-recorded not only Fearless, but Red (Taylor’s Version) and has announced her intentions to make her way through her catalog in a similar fashion.

Since 1989 remains one of Swift’s biggest albums, it makes sense that she would re-record it next. While there has been no official word on a release from Swift, fans have been picking up on clues from the artist that 1989 will be the next re-recording. She has covertly revealed Easter eggs — and even released the singles “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version).” But so far, the full 1989 (Taylor’s Version) remains at large.

