Taylor Swift Never Gets Tired of Signing Autographs for 1 Reason

At this point in her life, Taylor Swift has been famous for more years than she hasn’t. With 226 million followers on Instagram alone, Swift is nothing short of a household name. Even if you don’t resonate with her music, you’ve likely heard one of her songs and know exactly who she is. The Midnights artist is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. Because of this, she can scarcely go out in public without being recognized, photographed, or asked for an autograph.

Taylor Swift | Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is very accommodating to her fans

While Swift deliberately spent one year out of the spotlight, for the most part, she’s been in the entertainment scene since her early teens. And while she takes measures to shield herself from the paparazzi, she doesn’t seem to be too bothered by her overzealous fans. Even when they post up outside her house in New York, simply hoping for a glimpse of her, Swift seems to take it all in stride.

Swift doesn’t always engage with her fans. However, she typically does her best to acknowledge them. At times, she goes out of her way to make their days, signing autographs, taking selfies, engaging with them on social media, and even sending them Christmas gifts and inviting them to her home.

Why the ‘Midnights’ artist doesn’t get tired of signing autographs

While some celebrities might find signing autographs to be a bore, Swift seems to really enjoy them. While speaking with Dateline, she revealed that she practiced her signature for hours on end before becoming famous. Even after she achieved her wildest dreams, the idea that someone would covet her signature so much was exciting for her.

“I never get tired of signing autographs ‘cause I used to do it so much in class dreaming about the day that it might mean something to somebody,” Swift revealed. “Also, I can do it with my eyes closed. Watch!”

Swift was once asked to hold the baby of a fan

But Swift’s celebrity status has gone beyond just signing autographs. Swift is so famous that some people are just ecstatic to be in her presence. In the aforementioned interview, the Hannah Montana: The Movie alum shared that once, she was simply asked to hold a baby.

“Yesterday in my little hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, when I’m in Cracker Barrel, and this adorable couple comes up and is like, ‘Will you please hold our baby?'” Swift recalled. “And they gave me their little five-month-old baby, and I was like, ‘Sure, do you have a camera?’ And they were like, ‘No, we just wanted to tell her someday that you held her.'”

While adjusting to extreme fame likely hasn’t been a cakewalk for Swift, she seems to fare fairly well. It likely helps that she’s living the dream that she’s always wanted. So while Swifties can certainly be a bit much, the Pennslyvania native certainly isn’t shy about indulging them.

