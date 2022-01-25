Taylor Swift Responds to Damon Albarn’s Claim That ‘She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs’

Taylor Swift is not tolerating Damon Albarn saying “she doesn’t write her own songs.” In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed that he was not a fan of Swift, and he alleged that she does not write her own music. After the interview was published, Swift called out Albarn on Twitter, leading Albarn to issue an apology.

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Damon Albarn said Taylor Swift ‘doesn’t write her own songs’

On Jan. 23, the Los Angeles Times published an interview with Albarn, who is known as a member of the rock band Blur. In the Q&A interview, music critic Mikael Wood praised Swift’s songwriting.

In response, Albarn said, “She doesn’t write her own songs.“

Wood defended Swift and pointed out that Swift also has multiple co-writing credits on songs. Albarn claimed that Swift co-writing her work “doesn’t count,” and he went on to praise Billie Eilish for co-writing with her brother, Finneas.

In the interview, Albarn said:

“That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

In her discography, Swift wrote the 14 songs on the main tracklist of her 2010 album Speak Now by herself. Swift is also credited as the sole songwriter on other songs in her discography including “Lover,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Begin Again,” and “Fifteen.”

On Jan. 24, Swift clapped back at Albarn in a series of tweets.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Swift added, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Damon Albarn apologized to the singer-songwriter

After Swift called out Albarn on Twitter, Albarn replied to Swift’s first tweet and apologized for what he said in the interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon,” Albarn wrote on Twitter.

