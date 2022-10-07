Taylor Swift Said ‘All Too Well’ Was Difficult to Perform When It Was First Released

When Taylor Swift released “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” fans loved the new version of the tune. However, the singer once struggled to sing the song live, due to the deeply personal nature of the song.

Taylor Swift had to ‘force’ herself to perform ‘All Too Well’ on tour

Taylor Swift performs “All Too Well” (10 minute version) onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the short film she directed to serve as a music video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” Swift talked about how the song became a fan-favorite.

Swift said that the song was not initially seen as a single. “Nobody saw the potential in it except for the fans, who loved it so much, they sort of made it…their favorite song on the album,” she shared.

The pop star appreciated the love for “All Too Well,” especially because she found the song hard to sing live. “All Too Well” tells the story of a particularly hard breakup. And for Swift, “it was something that, at that point, was very current for me.”

Swift went on to say that she had to “force” herself to sing it live on tour, focusing on other things while she performed, so she didn’t get too emotional.

“There would be no world in which I could have made a visual element to that song at that point in time,” the singer explained. “I needed 10 years of…retrospect, in order to know what I would even make…to tell a version of that story visually.”

Who is ‘All Too Well’ about?

“All Too Well” is widely believed to be about Swift’s 2010 romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal reportedly broke things off with the then-21-year-old Swift, leaving her brokenhearted.

In 2012, Swift released her fourth album, Red. Fans quickly decoded the lyrics to “All Too Well” and claimed the song was about her relationship with the actor.

One of the lyrics that made people point the finger at Gyllenhaal was “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” While the pair dated, Swift accompanied Gyllenhaal to his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s, house. Additionally, Gyllenhaal was photographed wearing a scarf after their breakup that had previously been seen around Swift’s neck.

At the time of the album’s release, it seemed as if the pair were on good enough terms for Gyllenhaal to reach out to Swift about the new music.

The pop star said (via Us Weekly) that an unnamed ex had sent her a message, saying, “I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album,” which Swift called “nice.”

Jake Gyllenhaal’s reaction to ‘All Too Well’

Swift has never confirmed or denied who the song is about. And Gyllenhaal remains vague on the topic, as well.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he told Esquire after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and renewed interest in the song. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I dont begrudge anyone that.”

