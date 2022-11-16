Taylor Swift Says the 10-Minute Version of ‘All Too Well’ Is ‘the Song’ She Is ‘Most Proud of’ Writing

On Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced nominees for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift earned four nominations, including two for the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.” Following the nominations, Swift referred to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” as “the song” she is “the most proud of.”

Taylor Swift is ‘the most proud of’ writing ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version’

Swift originally released “All Too Well” on her 2012 album Red. While it was not a single, it became a fan-favorite song. It soon become lore among Swift’s fandom that the original version of “All Too Well” was 10 minutes long.

When Swift took the time to re-record Red and release Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, she recorded a 10-minute version of “All Too Well”

On her Instagram story on Nov. 15, Swift shared how much she loves “All Too Well” and how proud she is of her recent Grammy nominations.

“So many reasons to lose my d*** mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal,” Swift wrote.

The singer received four nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Swift has won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards three times. The Song of the Year award honors songwriters each year, and that is one of the awards Swift has not won.

Swift’s nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards can be viewed below.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammy Award nominations:

Song of the Year : “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” Best Country Song : “I Bet You Think About Me”

: “I Bet You Think About Me” Best Song Written for Visual Media : “Carolina”

: “Carolina” Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film

I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story. All Too Well The Short Film is out on YouTube, and showing all week at the AMC 13 theater in NYC. For you, from us. ♥️https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/gniDuc8KlF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2021

The significance of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’

Over the past few years, Swift began re-recording her first six albums as a way to reclaim her music masters. Red (Taylor’s Version) is the second and most recent re-recorded album that Swift has released so far.

When Red was initially released in 2012, it was beloved by fans and Swift. However, because of its lack of cohesiveness and multiple genres, it was overlooked by critics.

By revisiting her old music, Swift has been able to reach a new level of critical acclaim while also expanding on her craft.

In addition to recording a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Swift also wrote and directed a short film set to the song featuring actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, bringing the song to life in a new way.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream about it for ten minutes straight,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story following her Grammy nominations.

