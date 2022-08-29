Taylor Swift’s Short Nails Are Beloved by Many of Her Fans

When you’re a celebrity as big as Taylor Swift, almost every detail of your life is under scrutiny. Fans (and critics) of Swift seem to be fascinated by the tiniest facets of her life. In fact, many Swifties (and even some of Swift’s friends) try to emulate Swift’s personal style. Everything from her trademark red lip, her love of cozy cardigans, and even her nails can easily become a fashion trend.

Obsession with celebrity nails has become a trend in recent years. But Swift’s manicures seem to stand out amongst the crowd. Instead of long, acrylic nails (a la Kylie Jenner), the folklore artist almost always opts for a very short, natural shape. Furthermore, she typically opts for softer pastels and utilizes a ton of glitter if she’s sporting a darker color on her nails.

Taylor Swift does her own manicures

Unlike many other celebrities, Swift doesn’t have a personal nail artist on hand and doesn’t typically have gel manicures either. Instead, the All Too Well director typically does her nails herself. In her documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, Swift admitted that she started doing her own manicures “when I realized that I really like having cute nails, but I really can’t go in public.”

And Swift doesn’t just do her own nails. She’s not afraid to play manicurist to some of her friends on occasion. In the documentary, Todrick Hall, who is pals with Swift, praised her skills. “This is one of my favorite manis I’ve ever gotten,” the YouTuber declared when Swift was done painting his nails. “I appreciate it,” Swift responded before landing a joke. “Give me a good review on Yelp.”

Many fans of the ‘All Too Well’ singer loves that she keeps her nails short

It seems that quite a few of Swift’s fans seem to love her penchant for keeping short, natural nails. On a Reddit post, some Swifties were discussing the “Blank Space” singer’s signature manicure. They were quick to compliment the singer-songwriter.

“I’ve always really respected her for keeping her natural nails,” one Swift fan penned. “It’s so refreshing to see a celeb without acrylics. I was honestly SHOCKED to see she had fake ones on in the LWYMMD video. Taylor’s out here representing the lower maintenance/nervous girls, and I’m so here for it.”

Another fan on the thread was quick to co-sign the aforementioned sentiments about Swift’s nails. “I love it too,” they began. “I have super weak nails and a habit of picking them, and I always get bummed when they don’t grow very long, or they grow and immediately break when they get to a certain point. But then I see Taylor’s, and I’m like, these are just real average nails that most of the population has, lol.”

Why does Swift keep her nails short?

But why does Swift keep her nails the way she does? Certainly, it could be a personal preference, but it also likely makes her life as a musician a bit easier. Because Swift plays guitar frequently (both when she’s performing and writing new music), it’s likely easier for her to play the instrument with her natural nails.

Swift admits that she has a nervous habit

Another reason for Swift’s natural nails could be because of a habit. In “If You’re Anything Like Me”, which was a poem exclusively released in her Target-exclusive Reputation magazine, she admitted that her nails often suffer at hands of her nerves. “If you’re anything like me, You bite your nails, And laugh when you’re nervous,” Swift penned. Of course, there could be other reasons for Swift’s signature nails, but many Swifties seem to love them no matter the reasoning.

