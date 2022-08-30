Taylor Swift Didn’t Show ‘Genuine Surprise’ at Her VMAs Win For ‘All Too Well,’ Says Body Language Expert

Taylor Swift received multiple honors at the 2022 MTV VMAs for her “All Too Well” video. Here’s which Video Music Awards Swift won and what a body language expert said about her reactions to the wins.

Taylor Swift won 3 VMAs for ‘All Too Well’

Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (per Billboard), held on Aug. 28. She took home three awards for video of the year, best long-form video, and best direction, for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

The 10-minute short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, is believed to have been inspired by Swift’s 2010 relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhall. The original song was released in 2012, and the 10-minute version came out in 2021. The 2021 version includes new lyrics about the former couple’s age difference, like “You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die,” and “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes: ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.’” Swift was 20 and Gyllenhall was 29 when they dated.

Swift is the first artist to win the VMA for video of the year three times. Her previous wins were for the 2015 song “Bad Blood” (featuring Kendrick Lamar) and the 2019 hit “You Need to Calm Down.” Following this year’s award ceremony, Swift currently has a total of 14 VMAs, making her the fourth biggest winner of all time after Beyoncé, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

The singer wore a naked Oscar de la Renta dress to the awards show. The minidress was strung together by layers of jewel-encrusted chains over a nude bodice (per InStyle). Swift completed the look with crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels, jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, and a matching silver metallic manicure and pedicure.

A body language expert said Taylor Swift did now show ‘genuine surprise’ at her VMAs wins

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Taylor Swift’s red carpet arrival and her winner’s speech. Speaking on behalf of onlinecasino.ca, Stanton concluded that Swift asserted “power and control” on the red carpet, and showed no “genuine surprise” at her win.

“As she delivered her winner’s speech, Taylor came over super confident,” Stanton said. “From her demeanor, it’s clear she had no doubt she was going to be a winner on the night. Her body language didn’t show any signs of genuine surprise, however, Taylor did display gratitude for the support from her fans and we can tell that by the way she spoke, pausing to ensure she said exactly what she wanted to say at that moment.”

The body language expert said the singer ‘meant business’ at the awards show

Besides being unsurprised by her victory, Darren Stanton also shared that Taylor Swift exuded confidence and power at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Taylor’s outfit choice reflected the inner confidence she had at the awards, with the revealing and eye-catching dress putting her center stage – ensuring all eyes were on her,” said the body language expert. “Her demeanor as she arrived on the red carpet displayed the tell-tale signs of someone trying to convey power and control.”

He continued to describe how Swift’s body language revealed her confidence. “You’ll notice she had one arm on her hip and the stance of her legs was slightly apart – psychologically this conveys her importance within the situation,” Stanton explained. “She also displayed a chin thrust, where Taylor tilted her chin outwards as she posed – again this is another assertion of power, meaning Taylor meant business.”

