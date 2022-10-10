Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Bejeweled’ Has Connections to ‘All Too Well’

On Oct. 21, Taylor Swift will release a new studio album called Midnights. One of the tracks on Midnights is titled “Bejeweled.” Based on some small clues, the song “Bejeweled” seems tied to one of Swift’s most popular songs, “All Too Well.”

Taylor Swift announced a song on ‘Midnights’ is called ‘Bejeweled’

Leading up to the release of Midnights, Swift held a video series on TikTok called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” With the series, Swift revealed the title of each track on Midnights one by one.

Each of the 13 “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episodes showed Swift sitting next to a Bingo cage filled with lottery balls. Every ball in the cage has a number written on it, representing a song from the Midnights tracklist.

On Oct. 5, Swift held an episode of “Midnights Mayhem With Me” that revealed “Bejeweled” is a song on Midnights.

“Hello and welcome to another episode of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me.’ I’m going to now announce another track title of the Midnights album, which is going to be out October 21st,” Swift said in the TikTok.

After spinning the bingo cage, Swift picked up the selected ball and read out the track name into an amplified microphone shaped like a phone.

“It’s gonna be track nine. Track nine is called ‘Bejeweled,'” Swift shared.

‘Bejeweled’ seems connected to Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’

Swift originally released “All Too Well” on her 2012 album Red. While it was not a single, it became a universal favorite song among Swift’s fans.

The singer-songwriter re-recorded the song for her 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version). For Red (Taylor’s Version), she also released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and a short film of the 10-minute version starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

There are two reasons why “Bejeweled” seems to be connected to “All Too Well,” particularly the 10-minute version.

In the short film, Sink’s character wears a brown sweater that appears identical to the brown sweater Swift wore for the “Midnights Mayhem With Me” episode that announced “Bejeweled.”

The name “Bejeweled” also seems similar to lyrics from the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

In the 10-minute version, Swift sings, “The idea you had of me, who was she?/ A never-needy, ever-lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you.”

Whether purposeful or not, the announcement of “Bejeweled” appears connected to the 10-minute version of Swift’s song “All Too Well.”

There are 13 tracks on ‘Midnights’

When Swift announced Midnights, she shared a summary on social media to give fans insight into the album’s subject matter.

In the album description, Swift called Midnights, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

The full tracklist for Midnights can be viewed below.

Midnights tracklist:

“Lavender Haze” “Maroon” “Anti-Hero” “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Rey)” “You’re On Your Own, Kid” “Midnight Rain” “Question…?” “Vigilante S***” “Bejeweled” “Labyrinth” “Karma” “Sweet Nothing” “Mastermind”

Midnights will be released on Oct. 21.

