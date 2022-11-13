If Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Karma’ Is About Kanye West, Some Find the Timing ‘Inappropriate’

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have a long history of conflict. Recently, West has experienced some serious consequences for statements he’s made, just as Swift released another wildly popular album. The timing of the two events has led some Swifties to believe that one Midnights song, “Karma” refers to West and what he’s currently going through. But not everyone appreciates this possible connection.

Does Taylor Swift think Kanye West deserves some ‘Karma’?

(L-R): Recording Artists Kanye West and Taylor Swift attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Swift dropped her tenth studio album on October 21, 2022, and fans were quick to listen and discuss. As with much of her work, it’s full of Easter eggs. And one song, in particular, has fueled gossip.

According to Elle, there are hints that “Karma” may refer to a couple of men she’s had problems with. One is the infamous Scooter Braun, and the other is West. The strain between Swift and West dates back to the incident at the MTV VMAs in 2009. He interrupted her acceptance speech to insist that the award should have gone to Beyoncé.

While they initially made up, the drama came back around years later. Swift has referred to the feud in songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” Given the mention of karma in the former and their continued strain, many Swifties believe she’s referring to West with “Karma.” After all, it does seem that the rapper is paying for his tendency to say shocking things.

What’s going on with Kanye West?

it’s so inappropriate. him being actively violent toward jewish people isn’t a “win” for taylor or swifties. — Elana Rubin (@elanarubin) October 26, 2022

Recently, West took his typical brash style to another level. His comments have often caused raised eyebrows, but now he’s veered into territory most people can’t excuse.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, West has made some comments recently that aren’t just shocking, they’re antisemitic. He’s claimed multiple times that Hollywood is controlled by the “Jewish underground media mafia” and that they’re controlling the “Black voice.” He also said that the music industry, under the control of the Jewish community, will “take us and milk us till we die.”

Not only do these claims accuse an entire ethnic and religious group of evil intent, but they also echo old racist tropes that have been used in the past to justify the persecution of Jewish people.

West has been dropped by multiple companies he was working with, including Balenciaga and Adidas. And Swifties are largely delighted to see him experiencing consequences for his actions. But some of them point out that West’s actions are too serious to be the butt of a joke.

An editor at BuzzFeed tweeted that she was uncomfortable with West’s antisemitism being related to “Karma,” because it was such a shallow response to serious behavior. Another Twitter user agreed, commenting, “it’s so inappropriate. him being actively violent toward jewish people isn’t a “win” for taylor or swifties.”

What is ‘Karma’ about?

Rolling Stone reports that, according to Midnights co-producer Mark Anthony Spears, “Karma” almost didn’t happen.

“Karma’ was just a last-minute Hail Mary,” Spears said. “I remembered I was working with my guy Keanu [Beats] and had something that was too perfect not to send to her. As soon as I sent it, Jack was instantly like ‘This is the one. Playing it for Taylor now. We’re going in on it.’ The next day, I heard the final product with her vocals on it.”

The lyrics of “Karma” include:

“‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

It would be safe to assume from this that Swift isn’t sad about West’s downfall. But the song was produced long before he cause the trouble he’s currently embroiled in, and some fans don’t think it’s serious enough to address what he’s said and done.

Regardless, Swifties are sure about one thing: “Karma” was meant to be.

RELATED: Kanye West Once Defended Nemesis Taylor Swift Amid Her Feud with Scooter Braun