This Taylor Swift Song Is Nominated for Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift earned a Grammy nomination for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” snagging other nods from the 2023 ceremony. She even earned a nomination in the Best Country Song category for her re-recorded version of “I Bet You Think About Me.” Here’s what we know about her 2023 Grammy nominations.

Taylor Swift earned nominations from the 2023 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift wins the award for Album of the Year at The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

She’s out of the woods and nominated at the Grammy Awards. Swift snagged several nominations for the upcoming 2023 award ceremony.

Her song “Carolina,” featured in Where the Crawdads Sing, is nominated in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category. (She earned a Golden Globe nomination for the same original track.)

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” featuring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, is nominated for Best Music Video, with the “All Too Well 10-Minute Version” nominated in the Song of the Year category.

Taylor Swift earned a nomination in the Best Country Song category for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Although now she leans into the pop category, this songwriter still receives recognition for her country-inspired tracks. An already-released Swift song, “I Bet You Think About Me,” snagged a nomination in the Best Country Song category. This was from the artist’s Red era, re-recorded and re-released the year prior.

Other songs that picked up the same nominations include “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris, “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert’s “If I Was A Cowboy,” “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” by Willie Nelson, and Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.”

Last year, Chris Stapleton earned the Grammy Award in the same category for his song “Cold.” However, it’s unclear if Swift will attend the 2023 ceremony. For the 2021 Grammy Awards, she performed a medley of “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow” alongside her cowriters Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

How many Grammy Awards does Taylor Swift have?

For several decades, Swift released original songs, receiving 46 nominations from the music ceremony. She has 11 wins under her belt — in 2021, Swift became the recipient of the Album of the Year Grammy Award for Folklore.

“We just want to thank the fans,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much.”

Recently, Swift released her chart-topping album Midnights and its songs “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” and “Snow on the Beach.” Because of the time frame, however, this collection was not eligible for the 2023 award ceremony.

The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Feb. 5 and will be broadcasted on CBS. Until then, music by Swift is available on most major streaming platforms.