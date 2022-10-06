Taylor Swift Thinks Sadie Sink is at the ‘Perfect Point in Her Career’ to be a Romantic Lead

Taylor Swift is known for crafting perfect pop hooks for her millions of fans around the world. However, with the release of the short film for her song, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” the singer proved she also has serious directing talents. Swift recently revealed how she cast Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in the video, and what she thinks is next for Sink.

Sadie Sink’s role in the ‘All Too Well’ short film

“All Too Well” was a track from Swift’s 2013 album Red. The song was already a fan favorite. So when Swift let it slip that the original version of the song was close to 10 minutes, fans started clamoring for a recording of the original version.

The singer obliged when she released the re-recorded version of Red, providing fans with the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” as well as an accompanying short film. The video stars O’Brien and Sink as lovers who navigate a troubled relationship, from beginning to end.

Why Taylor Swift thought Sadie Sink was ‘perfect’ for the ‘All Too Well’ short film

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink attend ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Swift appeared at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival to talk about the making of the short film. And she revealed why she cast the actors in the project.

“I don’t know if it was a decision,” Swift started. “It was what my heart needed for this film. It was…a very instinctual decision based on having watched their performances [in other projects.]”

She continued, “I had never seen either one of them play roles like this before and I’d seen them ace anything that was put in front of them and I just thought, ‘I wonder if Sadie Sink wants to play a romantic lead? I know I haven’t seen it yet. I think she’s at that perfect point in her career where she could.'”

Other Sadie Sink projects and what’s next for her

Swift isn’t the only one who sees massive talent in Sink. The actor, who rose to fame playing Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things, has been dazzling audiences with her performances in the sci-fi show, as well as her other projects.

Sink starred in 2021’s Fear Street trilogy, appearing in Part Two: 1978 and Part Three: 1666. The actor is also receiving critical acclaim for her role in Darren Aronofsky’s latest movie, The Whale.

Sink stars in the movie alongside Brendan Frasier. The Whale premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, and will hit theaters on December 9.

The actor has plenty of other projects in the works, too. Sink is starring in Dear Zoe, a movie about a young girl grappling with the loss of her half-sister in a hit-and-run. The movie is expected to release on November 4.

Sink already picked up an award for her performance in Dear Zoe. The Woods Hole Film Festival gave the actor the award for Best Performance in a Feature Film (Youth).

Sink is currently working on Berlin Nobody, alongside Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks. The movie is based on a book called Tokyo, a thriller about a psychologist who travels to Japan to find his long-lost love. Meanwhile, his daughter is being stalked by a disturbed former cult member.

