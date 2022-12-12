Taylor Swift Wants to Switch Places With Guillermo Del Toro for a Day, and We Can’t Blame Her

Taylor Swift has a level of wealth, status, and artistic talent that many would strive to achieve. However, even the most prominent stars look at others with envy, whether because of their accomplishments or because of who they are as a person. Taylor Swift shared that if she could switch places with anyone in Hollywood for a day, it would be director Guillermo Del Toro, and arguing with her is hard.

Guillermo Del Toro is one of Hollywood’s most innovative filmmakers

Del Toro began his directing career in 1993 with Cronos, an independent Mexican horror drama film. While the Mexican director is known for his horror works, he has also explored the genres of action, romance, science fiction, and fantasy. Many of his films have been praised by critics, leading to several award nominations and wins.

His films Nightmare Alley and The Shape of Water were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with the latter winning and earning him the Best Director award. Pan’s Labyrinth was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film in 2007. His other movies, such as Hellboy, Blade II, and Pacific Rim, weren’t nominated for awards but have dedicated fanbases. His upcoming film Pinocchio is his first stop-motion animated film and is already receiving rave reviews.

Taylor Swift wants to switch places with Guillermo Del Toro for a day

While Taylor Swift has her own dedicated army of Swifties, she considers herself a member of whatever the Guillermo Del Toro fans call themselves. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Midnights singer was asked whose shoes she would walk in if she could switch places with anyone in Hollywood for a day. Swift answered with the director, saying she wants to know what it’s like to have his imagination.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary, and that astonishing body of work,” Swift stated. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work. I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating.”

Swift considers Del Toro to be an inspiration

This isn’t the first time Swift has expressed her admiration for the Hellboy director. In an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (via remezcla.com), Swift discussed two Del Toro movies she watched during the pandemic. These movies and Del Toro’s previous work inspired her while brainstorming stories for her 2020 album Folklore.

“I remember watching two Guillermo del Toro movies back-to-back – The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth,” Swift explained. “My whole world turned into folktales and forests and mythical creatures. I was so dazzled by those films. Obviously, The Shape of Water is one of my favorite films ever. But I hadn’t seen those two very pinnacle films in his repertoire. You end up with me telling stories from other people’s perspectives.”

Swift has begun her own Hollywood journey as she has recently appeared in a few movies, including 2019’s Cats and 2022’s Amsterdam. She also proved a competent director with the 2021 short film music video for “All Too Well.” Hopefully, Swift’s comments will inspire Swifties to check out Del Toro’s brilliant catalog of movies.

