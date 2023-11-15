Taylor Swift isn’t the only one in the Swift family who thinks highly of her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce. According to a body language expert, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s father, Scott Swift, also seems to be “team Travis.” Ahead, all the signs that pointed to Swift’s dad and the Kansas City Chiefs player getting along at the Argentina Eras tour stop.

Swift’s dad looked ‘nothing but delighted’ at the Eras concert in Argentina with Kelce

On Nov. 11, 2023, at Swift’s Buenos Aires, Argentina, Eras performance, the 33-year-old had some very familiar faces cheering her on. There to see her perform were her father and Travis.

The two sat in the VIP section after being seen enjoying dinner together following Swift’s canceled concert due to the weather one night earlier.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the men’s demeanor, telling Mirror Taylor’s dad appeared “team Travis” all the way. “Not only was he wearing the Chief’s lanyard in a very public show that he is ‘team Travis’, but Scott’s body language at his daughter’s concert seemed to make it very clear that Travis has been accepted into the very heart of the Swift nest,” James said.

The expert continued: “Scott looks rather like a personal fan of Travis’ as well as a fan of the fact that he is dating his daughter.”

His reaction to Taylor’s Travis shoutout while singing “Karma” proved particularly telling. “He claps and cheers open-mouthed after Taylor’s romantic shout-out from the stage,” James said. “And he turns to gaze at Travis and egg him on as the penny dropped that he’d just got a very loving mention.”

“For the dad of a daughter, Scott shows no signs of being anything other than delighted here,” she went on. “It’s traditional for a dad to be wary and a little protective and possessive. But Scott’s non-verbal signals here look nothing but delighted that his daughter is dating a leading sporting star.”

Scott Swift warmed up to Travis quicker than Donna Kelce with Taylor

James continued, recalling how Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, wasn’t initially as friendly with Taylor as Scott appeared with Kelce.

“His approval and his integration signals are in contrast to Travis’ mom’s,” the body language expert said of Scott. Kelce’s mom, who watched her son and the Chiefs with Taylor in September 2023, “did look a lot less committed at first.”

“We saw Taylor performing something of an industrial-strength charm offensive to win her round,” James added. Whereas “Travis and Scott look like long-term buddies here though, with Scott even looking a bit like a Kelce fan.”

After watching the Chiefs play alongside Swift, Kelce’s mom spoke with Today about her son’s budding romance, calling sitting with Swift “OK.”

“It’s really strange, but it’s fun,” she said. “It’s a great ride. At times, it gets a little annoying, but most of the time, people are just so sweet.”

Taylor Swift’s friends approve of her dating Travis Kelce, according to Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Despite multiple reports Swift’s friends, from Selena Gomez to the Haim sisters, had doubts about the “Lover” singer’s blossoming relationship with Kelce, that’s not apparently the case.

Gigi Hadid set the record straight on Nov. 14, 2023, responding to an Instagram post of an article claiming she “didn’t agree with the way” Kelce and Swift are navigating their romance.

“I’m a couple days late to this tag,” Hadid said. “But didn’t the press try this last week w[ith] Selena [Gomez]? Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

