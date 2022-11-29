How Taylor Swift’s ‘Maroon’ and ‘Holy Ground’ Are Connected

Taylor Swift is a musician with love for colors. She released “Red” and sang about a lavender haze on Midnights. Her 2022 album also included “Maroon,” which references her New York City apartment and shared similar themes to 2012’s “Holy Ground.” Here’s what we know about these originals and their lyrics.

Taylor Swift references colors in her original music — including the ‘Midnights’ track ‘Maroon’

US singer Taylor Swift poses during the 50th Annual American Music Awards – Swift won Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Female Country Artist | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

She’s the chart-topping artist behind Midnights. Swift often mentions colors in her original music. She released Red and the “Taylor’s Version” of the full-length album. The title track detailed a relationship that felt like the color.

“Losing him was blue, like I’d never known,” she sang in the chorus. “Missing him was dark gray, all alone / Forgetting him was like trying to know / Somebody you never met / But loving him was red.”

In conjunction with her 2022 album Midnights, Swift released the songs “Lavender Haze” and “Maroon,” using colors to describe emotions and feelings. “Maroon,” in particular, references other aspects of Swift’s life — including her time in New York City.

‘Maroon’ might be linked to Taylor Swift’s ‘Holy Ground’

This wouldn’t be the first time Swift looked back on old relationships. The lost connection is sometimes linked to New York City. In 2012’s “Holy Ground” the lyrics state, “Back to a first glance feeling on New York time / Back when you fit my poems like a perfect rhyme.”

“Maroon” is no exception, as Swift mentions her time in New York throughout the Midnights original. The chorus states, “And I chose you / The one I was dancing with / In New York, no shoes.”

This is, again, similar to “Holy Ground,” where Swift sings, “Tonight I’m gonna dance / For all that we’ve been through / But I don’t wanna dance / If I’m not dancing with you.” Dancing aside, there are references to New York in several Swift originals — one of the most obvious being 1989’s “Welcome to New York.”

In “False God” Swift wrote, “Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town / I’m New York City.” New York (and this lyric) is referenced in 2019’s “Cornelia Street,” the location of Swift’s New York apartment.

Of course, Swift has not explicitly confirmed the link between these originals. Although she does mention he appreciation for New York City and her now-sold apartment on Cornelia Street.

Taylor Swift released music videos for ‘Bejeweled’ and ‘Anti-Hero’ off ‘Midnights’

Swift is known for adding hidden meaning in her music. The artist mentioned the “psychotic amount” of Easter Eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video while visiting The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Some fans even theorized about the artist’s next era based on the 2022 YouTube video clip.

With this songwriter confirming music videos for most tracks in the Midnights era, a “Maroon” visual is most likely on the horizon. Until then, music by Swift is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Ranking All of the Songs From Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ (Including the ‘3am Edition’ Tracks)